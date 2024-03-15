British newspapers: who owns what?

Text size





A British government proposal to ban foreign states from owning British newspapers appears likely to derail plans for an Abu Dhabi-led bid to buy Telegraph Media Group (TMG).

But even if the Telegraph plan of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates, goes nowhere, rival groups are seeking to tighten their grip on British media.

According to The Telegraph, Rupert Murdoch's giant News Corp and the Daily Mail and General Trust (DMGT) have held discussions on a possible joint purchase of the Telegraph's shares.

Three companies – DMG Media (part of DMGT), News UK (the UK arm of News Corp) and Reach – dominate 90% of the UK national newspaper market, according to a 2023 report by the Media Reform Coalition.

The three groups also represent more than 40 per cent of the total audience of the UK's 50 biggest online news brands.

DMG Media's Metro and The Daily Mail and News UK's The Sun are the dominant brands in the newspaper market.

Jonathan Harmsworth is the great-grandson of the founder of the Daily Mail and the chairman and sole owner of DMGT.

It controls 40 percent of the UK national newspaper market through the Daily Mail, its sister weekly The Mail on Sunday, the “i” and the Metro freesheet.

If DMG Media buys the Telegraph's titles, it would mean a single publisher would be close to controlling half of the total circulation of the UK's national newspapers.

News UK, by American-Australian billionaire Rupert Murdoch, which publishes The Sun, The Times and their Sunday titles, controls a third of the press market in the United Kingdom, according to the study by the Media Reform Coalition.

Murdoch's son Lachlan has since taken over as chairman of parent company News Corp, but his father is still believed to be closely involved in running the family's global media empire.

Reach's brands include national titles The Mirror, Daily Express, Daily Star and Daily Record in Scotland, as well as leading local titles The Manchester Evening News, The Liverpool Echo and WalesOnline.

Under the name Trinity Mirror, it acquired a number of local, regional and national titles before changing its name.

The Russian-born son of a former KGB agent and oligarch, Evgeny Lebedev owns the London-based Evening Standard newspaper and most of the online newspaper The Independent.

In 2020, he was appointed to the House of Lords by former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, becoming Baron Lebedev of Hampton in the London Borough of Richmond upon Thames and Siberia in the Russian Federation.

Brothers David and Frederick Barclay bought the Telegraph's shares in 2004 after building a business empire in property, retail and hospitality, including the Ritz in London.

In 2009, the Telegraph won praise after launching an investigation into MPs' expense claims, based on millions of leaked documents.

But the titles, traditionally favorable to the Conservative party, fell into debt and Lloyds bank last year sent receivers to take control of the Telegraph titles and the Spectator magazine, nicknamed the “conservative bible” and formerly edited by Boris Johnson .

The Guardian newspaper, owned by the Guardian Media Group, has only one shareholder: the Scott Trust, which derives more than half of its revenue from readers.

According to the Media Reform Coalition report, The Guardian & Observer websites and apps had 7.3 million users in 2022, or around 10.9% of the UK population.

Global tech giants own vast swaths of spaces and technologies used to finance, search and access media content online, the report said.

Meta and Google account for around four-fifths of all online advertising spending in the UK, giving these two tech giants unprecedented power over how online information is found and financed, according to the report .

According to Ipsos, the BBC, with an audience of 38 million people, was the most popular news site in the UK in January 2024.

This is followed by The Sun (24.3 million), The Mail Online (22.8 million), The Mirror (22.6 million) and The Guardian (21.2 million).

The Independent had an audience of 20 million, The Telegraph 15.1 million, Metro 13.9 million, The Daily Express 13 million and The Times and Sunday Times 11.5 million.

srg/phz/js