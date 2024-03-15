Unpacking the GCI: China's strategic vision comes of age

Illustration: Xia Qing/Global Times

A year ago, General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and President Xi Jinping attended the CPC high-level meeting on dialogue with global political parties in Beijing on March 15, 2023 and introduced the Global Civilization Initiative (GCI). ) in his opening speech. This presentation unveiled the third strategic concept proposed by the Chinese leader after the Global Development Initiative (GDI) made public in September 2021 and the Global Security Initiative (GSI) announced in April 2022. The three programmatic concepts reflect China's new vision . foreign policy in the new international environment of the 2020s and further elaborate the more general Chinese foreign policy doctrine of a “global community of shared destiny”.

Although the GCI does not directly challenge the Western paradigm of a “rules-based international order”, it has nonetheless been subject to harsh criticism from the West, as have both initiatives previous ones. Over the past year, numerous statements have claimed that the GCI is fundamentally flawed and indefensible because it blurs the red line between “democracies” and “autocracies” by emphasizing the importance of history, traditions and culture.

This reaction is disappointing but not surprising. In the current global information war, any idea emanating from Beijing risks provoking overwhelmingly critical and often unfair reactions in Washington and other Western capitals. The immediate question in the West is not: “How could we work together on this idea?” but rather “What’s the problem?”

However, putting aside all the politically charged and often superficial criticisms of the GCI, it must be admitted that the initiative raises a number of serious questions regarding the desirable future of the international system as well as that of humanity as a whole. Let's highlight the most obvious problems.

First, how can we define the elusive notion of “civilization”? There is no doubt that, for example, China and India are considered civilizations in their own right, but what about other nations or groups of nations? Indeed, some potential contenders for “civilization” status might have a limited territory, a small population, or a short history that makes their classification as civilizations difficult. Additionally, some nations are so intertwined with each other that it is difficult to distinguish where one civilization ends and another begins.

Moreover, what should be the fate of small nations that are clearly not able to reach the level of world civilizations, but have their own characteristics and foreign policy aspirations? Should they align themselves with larger, more powerful neighbors through various forms of movement, or should they forge their own non-civilizational transactional alliances based on opportunism?

The GCI emphasizes the importance of respect for history and tradition, which should not be seen as an obstacle to social and economic modernization, but rather as an essential driver of modernization. This is a very attractive approach for anyone who cares about their identity and is not ready to become an atomized individual in a fully globalized “flat” world. Yet history tells us many stories about the difficulty of maintaining a balance between tradition and innovation, between self-preservation and modernization.

Another important issue is the difference between humanitarian contacts which the IAG strongly supports and direct interference in the internal affairs of other states which the IAG explicitly discourages. It is important to be able to distinguish the two.

Ultimately, the most important question related to the GCI is how to understand modernity. If we assume that there is only one model of true modernity (the Western or, more precisely, American model), then the differences between civilizations can be seen as manifestations of archaism and backwardness ( for example, incomplete modernization). These vestiges of the past can be tolerated for a while, but ultimately they should be decisively swept away by the magical mists of liberalization and globalization. Such views were popular 20 or 30 years ago, but today, with all the problems facing the West, they seem not only arrogant, but also absurd.

If differences between civilizations are seen as valuable assets of humanity that make us all stronger, more creative and more resilient, then they must be preserved and encouraged. Any complete merger of civilizations into a single entity would significantly reduce the complexity of global society, which, in turn, would inevitably increase the scale of various risks and uncertainties. The current explosion of cultural, ethnic, regional, national, religious and other identities is nothing more than a natural reaction of the complex global social system which pushes towards oversimplification.

Combining a variety of diverse elements into a common global governance project is not easy. It's like building a house using not a set of standard prefabricated bricks, but a pile of wild stones, where each stone has a unique size and shape. It takes a lot of glue to hold the stones together. International law could serve as glue, provided that no double standards are applied and all civilizations are treated equally.

Under no circumstances should the pluralism of civilizations justify gross violations of human rights, reckless approaches to the environment, or outright violations of universally accepted norms of responsible state behavior. However, in the classroom of civilizations, there can be neither omniscient teachers nor obedient students. We must all learn from each other and help each other in the difficult process of maturing as a civilization. The GCI provides valuable guidance on how this process of mutual learning and assistance should develop further.

The author is academic director of the Russian International Affairs Council. [email protected]