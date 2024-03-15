Donald Trump gives a message to his lawyer during the hearing





Former President Donald Trump was seen giving messages to his lawyer during a critical hearing for his classified documents case.

Throughout Thursday's hearing in Florida, Trump was seen whispering in the ears of his lawyers, Christopher Kise and Todd Blanche. Sitting between the two lawyers, Trump followed the arguments closely, occasionally making remarks to Kise or Blanche as the hearing progressed.

“During the hearing, Trump spoke intensely with his defense attorney, Todd Blanche, at various points,” NBC News' Katherine Doyle described the scene at the courthouse. “Sometimes he leaned toward the judge with his arms crossed. At other times, Trump pushed his back against the bench.

District Judge Aileen Cannon, a Trump appointee, is hearing arguments on motions to dismiss charges in the Mar-a-Lago case. Trump's team argues that the case should be dismissed because, under the Presidential Records Act (PRA), which the former president said allowed him to take classified documents with him when he left the White House. The Justice Department, for its part, urged Cannon to reject Trump's claims.

Trump faces 40 criminal charges related to his alleged mishandling of records, including conspiracy to obstruct justice and willfully withholding national defense information. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges and denied any wrongdoing.

Before taking his lunch break, Trump reportedly looked at special counsel Jack Smith, who also attended the hearing, and cast brief glances in Trump's direction on Thursday. The former president had attacked Smith as “out to kill” and “deranged” in a pre-recorded interview with Newsmax that aired the day before the hearing.

At one point during the hearing, as Cannon and prosecutor Jay Bratt discussed the withholding charge, Trump was seen whispering into Blanche's ear several times. Blanche would have responded by laughing or smiling.

Trump's lawyers argued that the law is not only “unconstitutionally vague,” making it difficult for Trump to know whether he was doing something illegal. They also argued that the documents in question were Trump's personal files. So he could keep them even after leaving the White House.

During the hearing, Blanche told the court that “presidents since George Washington have removed documents from the White House” at “their own discretion.”

But Cannon seemed skeptical, telling Blanche: “It's hard to see how this can lead to the dismissal of an indictment.” » She added that these claims would have the effect of “completely gutting the PRA”.

“Your arguments might have some strength, again, when it comes to a defense at trial,” she said.

The trial is scheduled to begin May 20, but Cannon is expected to delay the start date.

When the prosecution presented its rebuttal, attorney David Harback began by saying, “The documents charged in the indictment are not personnel records. Period. They are far from that.”

