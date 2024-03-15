United to abuse me day and night: Modi criticizes bloc INDIA | Delhi News





Lashing out at the opposition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the Indian bloc's ideology is based on corruption, bad governance and anti-nationalism. He said: “While Modi is working to improve the lives of the poor and middle class… there is an INDIA alliance that has united in Delhi with a manifesto to abuse Modi day and night. Addressing a crowd that included beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri SVAnidhi program at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Modi said: What is the ideology of this INDIA alliance? Their ideas are about bad governance, corruption… while Modi thinks about the well-being of the nation. Acknowledging the presence of street vendors linked to the event through video conferencing from different cities, he said, “Our life is incomplete without these street vendors. Referring to the new Metro corridors, for which he laid the foundation stone through video conferencing, the Prime Minister added: To top it all, two additional corridors of the Delhi Metro: Lajpat NagarSaket-G block and Inderlok-Indraprastha have also been launched today. This is a double gift for the people of Delhi… Targeting the previous governments, he told the street vendors: The previous government never heard or understood your problems and never took steps to resolve the problem. But… I lived in poverty. He added: “Earlier, street vendors did not have access to banks as they did not hold any loan security. Modi told the banks and street vendor brothers and sisters that…I have your guarantee. And I say this with pride because I have seen the dishonesty of the great and also the honesty of the little… Referring to the PM SVANidhi scheme, Modi said: So far, 62 lakh beneficiaries have received assistance worth Rs 11,000 crore…I am happy that more than half of these beneficiaries are women. On other schemes of the central government, the Prime Minister said, “Out of 4 crore pucca houses, 1 crore have been allocated to the urban poor…regularization of unauthorized colonies (in Delhi) is also underway.” On Metro and other rail services, he said, the Delhi Metro network has expanded twice in the last 10 years…The Namo Bharat Rapid Train is also expected to connect Delhi-NCR…The Central Government operates more than 1,000 electric buses in Delhi to curb pollution and combat traffic jams.

