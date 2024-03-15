Trump STILL seems to think Hillary Clinton used acid to delete emails





Not only did Donald Trump once again bring up Hillary Clinton's emails on Wednesday evening, but the former president, eight years after placing this issue at the heart of the 2016 campaign, still does not seem to have control over the scandal that 'helped him become president.

On Newsmax, where friendly host Greg Kelly suggested that Trump is protected by the hand of God and threw softball questions as if he were alone, the former president launched into a rant about his Democratic opponent at the time who seemed quite familiar to him.

Clinton used all kinds of acid tests and everything else, Trump said, referring to the former secretary of state deleting emails stored on her work server that her staff had deemed private in nature. They call it BleachBit, but it's basically acid that will destroy everything, you know, in a ten mile radius. I mean, what she did was incredible. Nothing happens to him.

BleachBit is software, not acid.

Yet Trump, during the second presidential debate in October 2016, and then again in a campaign speech a few months before, did not seem to understand this.

In August, he said: Thirty-three thousand emails she deleted. They left. And not only did she delete people, she whitewashed them, which someone said they had never heard of, in a very expensive way, she used chemicals so no one could ever see them . Who do this ?

When reached for comment Wednesday evening, a spokesperson for the former president did not respond to Trump's repeated invocations of acid in reference to the Clinton email scandal, saying only: President Trump has refers to BleachBit, which is the software Hillary used to illegally delete emails from a private server she used. used while he was Secretary of State.

Trump brought up the subject after being asked about his criminal charges for mishandling classified information, the same thing he accused Clinton of.

And once again, Trump insisted he did nothing wrong. I took them very legally and I didn't hide them.

