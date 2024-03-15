Politics
China wants to win the race in science and technology. It might not work, some experts warn
To realize this vision, research institutes subordinate to the CAS have been called upon to take advantage of the new national system by innovating the way their resources, including talents and platforms, are structured, according to Hou.
The entire national system, or juguo tizhirefers to the mobilization of resources from across the country to achieve specific goals, such as gold medals at sporting events, key scientific advances, or economic goals.
Xi's call nevertheless remains essential. An annual CAS meeting in December, which set the agency's agenda for the coming year, determined that the goal, task and overall requirement was to take the lead in science and technology .
But in recent months, the emphasis on political priority of missions has been unprecedented within the CAS system, he said, and all branches have held conferences to keep abreast of the latest guidance from Beijing .
I can sense a sense of anxiety in the Hous negotiations, Li said, although he described it as understandable given the pressure China is under both to achieve self-sufficiency in advanced technology to counter Western containment and to transform its economy into one of innovation. led one.
Denis Simon, a fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations, a New York-based think tank who has observed China's science and technology sector for four decades, said Beijing was taking this approach to protect itself in the future.
Leaders are now calling on the CAS to play a constructive role by seeking special opportunities in the battle.
In a speech in 2021, Xi presented some indicators to define key areas, saying they should be relevant to the country's urgent and long-term needs and constitute boundaries related to national security and security. future development.
It's a long list. Areas range from agricultural seeds, medical products and advanced chips to artificial intelligence, quantum information, space and deep-sea technologies.
Hou set the tone that the sub-institutes, as core elements of CAS, should base their development positioning and research organization on these needs, and focus their talents and other resources on this critical mission of produce a batch of basic, original programs and cutting-edge technological innovations.
He also called for research projects within the academy to be condensed and organized to focus on core tasks and avoid being small and scattered.
Technology given greater importance than defense in Beijing's budget
Historically, China's ability to pool its limited domestic scientific and technological resources has yielded astonishing results, particularly in high-priority national space and military missions, helping an economically poor and technologically backward China build the atomic bomb. in 1964 and launched a satellite into space in 1970. .
Likewise, the unprecedented mobilization of people and resources by the U.S. government during World War II had far-reaching effects. Many war discoveries intended for military use are now widely used in civilian fields, such as medicine and communications.
However, in a speech in 2020, Xue Lan, a public policy scholar and dean of Schwarzman College at Tsinghua University, warned against unrealistic expectations of this policy.
He said that for systematic projects with a clear scientific path, it is an effective way to divide work and have different teams working closely together, citing the success of the Human Genome Project as an example.
Richard Suttmeier, who studies science and technology in the dynamics of U.S.-China relations at the University of Oregon, also acknowledged to the Post that there is a complex landscape today for generating large-scale innovation.
China has become a very complex techno-industrial society, very different from its beginnings, he said, and so it is unclear how incredibly diverse interests can be effectively aligned.
If not implemented properly, Suttmeier said the national mechanism as a whole risks failure and waste.
For example, China's National Integrated Circuit Industry Investment Fund (also known as the Big Fund) has raised $45 billion since 2014 to finance a number of major projects, some of which have proven to be riddled financial waste and corruption. have failed.
Scientists also fear that a mission-driven innovation paradigm could run counter to the nature of scientific research, which is supposed to benefit from freedom and time.
There appears to be an inherent contradiction between the new encouragement of curiosity-driven research and continued political pressure for research to meet national needs, Suttmeier said.
As a scientist, Li shared these sentiments.
He noted that Chinese researchers tend to be eager to demonstrate that their studies can help solve China's neck choking problems. But he believes that basic research should explore uncharted territories, even if some of it may seem pointless at first.
The risks and rewards as China makes a big push for science and technology
Comparing the scientific community to an ecosystem, Li said sound, task-oriented management is similar to productive agricultural land, but wild forests, with less interference, can thrive and better withstand adverse conditions.
That said, some historians also caution against persuasive techno-libertarian sentiments that underestimate the role of government in advancing scientific progress.
For example, in an article published in Wired in 2022, Margaret O'Mara, a history professor at the University of Washington, challenged the assertion that Silicon Valley's success was solely the result of entrepreneurial effort. , arguing that the billions of dollars in federal grants and contracts that flowed into a 10-mile by 10-mile swath of rural California during the Cold War became the basis of the tech hub.
Citing considerations such as large-scale investment, supporting mass education, and encouraging private markets to push technological boundaries, she summed up the situation: These are things that only governments can do. can do.
