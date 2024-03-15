Trump's secret New York trial gets postponement request from prosecutor, defense





New York prosecutors, who were preparing for the scheduled March 25 start of Donald Trump's first criminal trial, upended that schedule Thursday by suggesting a 30-day delay, in response to complaints from the former president's lawyers that the evidence had been unfairly withheld until the 11th hour.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg (D) informed the court that his office had just received approximately 31,000 pages of additional records from federal prosecutors in New York, who had already investigated the 2016 secret payments which are the basis of Braggs' accusations against Trump.

In light of the special circumstances described below, the People do not object to a brief adjournment of up to 30 days to allow defendant sufficient time to review the newly shared records, the filing states.

Trump's legal team requested 90 days to review the evidence and requested that sanctions be imposed on prosecutors who allegedly failed to meet their legal obligations. A Trump spokesperson said he and his legal team have been consistent and steadfast that this case has no basis in law or fact and should be dismissed.

The latest legal twist in the case came just after Trump, the presumptive 2024 GOP presidential nominee, left a federal court hearing in Fort Pierce, Fla., where his lawyers appeared to have little success to persuade a judge to drop another set of criminal charges. : that he mishandled classified documents and obstructed government efforts to recover them.

Thursday's events underscore the unpredictable way Trump's four pending criminal cases are unfolding, even as he prepares for an Election Day rematch with President Biden. Of the four cases, the New York case was the only one with a meaningful start date, and that suddenly appeared uncertain on Thursday.

Trump is expected to attend every day of any criminal trial once it begins, which could significantly limit the time he has to campaign. The former president, however, typically held rallies on weekends, outside of days he was in court. He has also often chosen to attend pretrial hearings where his presence is not required, including Thursday in Florida, and he has turned his legal filings into a campaign rallying cry and fundraising tool.

In Manhattan, Trump is scheduled to stand trial starting March 25 on charges of falsifying business records in connection with the secret payment of money to adult film star Stormy Daniels during his 2016 campaign. His lawyers requested last week to delay the trial while they try to persuade the Supreme Court that he should be shielded from prosecution in another criminal case, this one in federal court in Washington and centered on Trump's attempts to block the Joe Biden's 2020 election victory.

If the Supreme Court ultimately rejects that claim, the trial in Washington could begin in late summer. But if the New York trial were to be pushed back to the summer, it could have a cascading effect on all Trump trials scheduled for later this year. In the Florida case, the judge is weighing competing requests: Prosecutors asked to start in early July and Trump asked for a date no earlier than August.

Trump's lawyers are now asking the judge in the New York case, Juan Merchan, to delay or dismiss the hush money case on the grounds that Trump's legal rights to review the evidence known as discovery were violated. Braggs' office insisted in its court filing that it followed the rules and could not be blamed for records that federal prosecutors had not yet provided to them.

Merchan has the opportunity to schedule a hearing and interview both parties before making a decision on the postponement request.

Anna Cominsky, who directs the New York Law School's criminal defense clinic, said it did not appear from public records that Braggs' office violated the court's discovery rules.

The offer of a month's delay, she said, was an acknowledgment by prosecutors that the defense teams' workload had just increased.

I read that as [the DA] do the right thing and do the right thing, which is to say there's a significant amount of findings that have just been returned, they've been returned correctly, Cominsky said. She said she expected the judge to order some delay in the start of the trial because of the new evidence.

The defense is entitled to the opportunity to review it, Cominsky said.

Discovery is an important part of trial preparation because defense attorneys look not only for incriminating evidence, but also for anything that might be exculpatory and likely to help the person's defense. One way the federal evidence in this case could complicate matters for the state's attorney is if those records contain previously unknown instances of contradictory statements or lies by any of the witnesses.

The crux of the dispute goes back to the convoluted, years-long legal saga of the Monetary Hush Case. Trump and his former lawyer, Michael Cohen, were investigated by federal prosecutors in New York over the payments. That investigation led Cohen to plead guilty in 2018, but federal authorities did not pursue criminal charges against Trump.

People close to the federal investigation, speaking on condition of anonymity to describe internal deliberations, said one reason such charges were not filed was because they considered Cohen a witness. very imperfect charge.

Years after Cohen's guilty plea in federal court, Bragg filed suit against the state, claiming that Trump violated New York state law by classifying his reimbursements to Cohen as legal fees rather than a campaign expense.

Trump's defense lawyers have asked federal prosecutors for records they say will show the weakness of Cohen as a witness and the prosecution's case in general. Cohen was seen at the prosecutor's office on Wednesday.

This month alone, the defense received about 73,000 pages of records from the U.S. attorney's office in Manhattan. Braggs' court filing says Trump's lawyers first requested a 90-day trial delay so they could review those documents.

On Wednesday, according to the Braggs filing, federal prosecutors produced about 31,000 pages of additional records and said there would be another production of documents by next week.

The District Attorney's Office said it has begun reviewing these files and they appear to contain documents related to the subject matter of this case, including documents that the District Attorney had asked his federal counterparts to give it to him over a year ago. That request was denied, the Braggs filing says.

A spokesperson for the U.S. attorney declined to comment.

The prosecutor's office also told the judge that it had reviewed the 73,000 pages produced for the defense earlier this month. Those documents were largely irrelevant to the subject matter of this case, with the exception of approximately 172 pages of witness statements, according to the Braggs filing.

Suggesting a one-month delay, Bragg blamed the problem on Trump's legal team. He said prosecutors diligently sought the full grand jury record from the federal investigation and defense attorneys waited until mid-January to subpoena federal prosecutors for those documents.

Jacobs reported from New York. Hannah Knowles also contributed to this report.

