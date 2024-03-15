Manhattan DA Proposes to Delay Trump Hush-Money Trial for Records Review





Less than two weeks before Donald J. Trump's trial on criminal charges in Manhattan, prosecutors who brought the case proposed a delay of up to 30 days, a surprising development in the first prosecution of a former president American.

The Manhattan district attorney's office, which accused Mr. Trump of covering up a sex scandal during and after the 2016 presidential campaign, said the delay would give Mr. Trump's lawyers time to review a new batch of files. The office sought the records more than a year ago but only recently received them from federal prosecutors, who years ago investigated the secret payments at the center of the case.

In response to the filings running into tens of thousands of pages, Mr. Trump's lawyers requested that the trial be delayed for 90 days. Although the former president frequently requests such delays, the fact that prosecutors agree to any delay makes it much more likely.

Mr. Trump, who clinched the Republican presidential nomination for the third time this week, faces four criminal trials and several civil suits. The Manhattan case was the only one of the four criminal cases not bogged down by delays.

It now appears likely that it will also be postponed, although it remains on track to go to trial before Election Day.

In a court filing, District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg said his prosecutors were prepared to begin the trial on March 25 as scheduled, but did not object to a 30-day delay by prudence and to ensure that the defendant has sufficient time to review the new documents.

Mr. Braggs' office, which is expected to file a formal request as early as Friday regarding the proposed 30-day deadline, said it expected to receive more documents next week.

For the prosecutor, this case is a defining moment in his career, and it behooves his prosecutors to be flexible, given that any misstep in producing documents relevant to the defense could lead the judge to dismiss the case .

The judge, Juan M. Merchan, would have to approve any delay, and it remains unclear how and when he will rule. Judge Merchan, who could choose to delay the trial for as long as he sees fit, has made it his duty to move the case forward at every turn.

He is currently scheduled to preside over another major trial in his courtroom starting in late May: Mr. Braggs' prosecution of Stephen K. Bannon, a former adviser to Mr. Trump.

Any delay in Mr. Trump's Manhattan case would most likely please the former president, whose central strategy for fighting his legal troubles is to tread water.

If he is elected to a second term in November, criminal proceedings against him would stop until he is removed from office. It is Justice Department policy that a sitting president cannot be tried on criminal charges, and the district attorney's office is supposed to adhere to that rule.

A lawyer for Mr. Trump declined to comment on the potential delay in the Manhattan case. In a statement, Steven Cheung, a spokesman for Mr. Trump's campaign, said: “President Trump and his lawyers have been consistent and steadfast that this case has no basis in law or fact and must be rejected.

A separate criminal case against Mr. Trump in Washington, where he is accused of conspiring to overturn the results of the 2020 election, was initially scheduled to go to trial this month, but that has been delayed while Mr. Trump appeals to the Supreme Court. The federal case in Florida accusing Mr. Trump of mishandling government records does not have a trial date. And an Atlanta judge this week threw out six of the charges against Mr. Trump in his Georgia election interference case, for which he is also missing a trial date.

The Manhattan case stems from a hush-money payment to a porn star, Stormy Daniels, made during the 2016 campaign. Michael D. Cohen, Mr. Trump's former fixer, paid Ms. Daniels $130,000 to make keep quiet about her story of a sexual encounter with Mr. Trump.

When Mr. Trump reimbursed Mr. Cohen, prosecutors say, his family business falsely described the reimbursements in its internal records as legal fees, continuing a cover-up that withheld potentially damaging information from voters just before they go to the polls.

In 2018, federal prosecutors in Manhattan learned of the deal and threatened to indict Mr. Cohen, who ultimately pleaded guilty to campaign finance violations.

Federal prosecutors have investigated Mr. Trump’s role in the secret deal but have not accused him of wrongdoing. They noted in court filings, however, that Mr. Trump ordered Mr. Cohen to pay the hush money.

Mr. Braggs' office requested documents from its federal counterparts last year, but they received only part of the documents.

Then, in January, Mr. Trump's lawyers subpoenaed records from federal prosecutors in the Southern District of New York. And, according to Mr. Braggs' office, the former president consented to repeated extensions of deadlines for federal prosecutors.

It was only 10 days ago that the Southern District began turning over records, in response to Mr. Trump's lawyers, totaling about 73,000 pages. On Wednesday, federal prosecutors produced about 31,000 additional files and said more would arrive next week.

It is unclear why the Southern District did not provide the records sooner to Mr. Bragg, a close law enforcement partner. A spokesperson for the Southern District declined to comment.

Mr. Trump's lawyers recently asked Judge Merchan to dismiss the case because, they claimed, prosecutors had failed to turn over relevant documents.

But Mr. Bragg argued that Mr. Trump had only himself to blame, pointing out that he had only requested the Southern District records in January.

Any delay in turning over the records, Mr. Bragg wrote, is solely the result of the defendants' delay.

Kate Christobek contributed reporting.

