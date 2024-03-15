The United States and China extend a historic bilateral agreement, very discreetly

Had it become obsolete?

Not really, it turns out. But the extension was made so quietly as to be imperceptible, without an official statement being published online. And for the second time in a row, it would only keep the deal in effect for another six months while Washington and Beijing continue negotiations.

The U.S.-China Science and Technology Agreement was the first bilateral agreement signed after Washington formally recognized the communist-led People's Republic of China in 1979. At the time, China was lagging behind scientific and the United States saw the agreement as a way to influence China. behavior and developmental trajectory. Today, each country is both the other's largest research partner and biggest rival, as the world's two largest economies compete for global leadership in areas such as quantum computing, biotechnology and nanosciences.

Over the decades, the agreement was routinely renewed for five years, even as more and more U.S. institutions grew wary of collaborating with their Chinese counterparts. Then, in August last year, with bilateral tensions at their peak, the two sides were only able to secure a six-month extension, just enough to prevent the historic deal from collapsing. As the next deadline approached, in February this year, the tone of bilateral relations was better, but not sufficient for a complete renewal.

The stealth nature of this latest move and the protracted nature of deeper discussions highlight the complex state of U.S.-China relations, as the two countries attempt to define new parameters of engagement and rivalry while vying for global technological and military supremacy.

Both sides need to figure out how to operate and interact with each other as colleagues and competitors,” said Deborah Seligsohn, an assistant professor of political science at Villanova University.

Supporters and critics alike say the agreement has failed to keep pace with the evolving bilateral relationship and the two countries' respective strategic priorities.

Critics of the deal say that in areas such as artificial intelligence and quantum computing, clearer distinctions are needed between military and civilian uses. Trade tensions around clean technologies such as electric vehicles, solar panels and batteries have also increased.

The United States and China agreed last year in a separate agreement to hold negotiations aimed at addressing risks related to artificial intelligence. The two sides have also collaborated on international climate diplomacy and say cooperation is needed in areas such as public health and food security.

“Strengthened protections in the agreement will be essential for any longer-term extension,” the State Department wrote in response to a request for comment on the agreement, adding that officials were realistic about China's domestic priorities. and the national legal landscape.

“China-US science and technology exchanges and cooperation are mutually beneficial in nature,” Liu Pengyu, a spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Washington, wrote in response to a request for comment, adding that he was not authorized to confirm specific progress.”

The last full extension was approved in 2018, after the Trump administration amended the text to address U.S. concerns about China's approach to intellectual property.

In August, the United States decided to renegotiate the new terms. But talks didn't begin in earnest until after President Biden's summit with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in November and were interrupted by the Christmas and Lunar New Year holidays, people familiar with the matter said.

Although the United States' more open approach to science and technology has benefited innovation, critics say it has also prevented Washington from developing a collaborative strategic approach and hindered Beijing, which has been more deliberate in pursuit of its research priorities, to acquire crucial capabilities in key sectors.

In a survey of nearly 2,000 Americans working in education, health care, business, military, national security and science, 60 percent believed that China , not the United States, would become the world leader in science and technology in five years, according to a US report. Nonprofit Science and Technology Action Committee, published in 2023.

The deal sparked controversy among Republican lawmakers. Rep. Mike Gallagher (R., Wis.), chairman of a House select committee focused on China, led a congressional group in June demanding that the State Department abandon the deal, alleging that China had gained a military advantage through its scientific ties to the U.S.

In August, Rep. Andy Barr (R., Ky.) proposed a bill requiring the State Department to provide security risk assessments to Congress or face revocation of the agreement. Last year, a law took effect preventing professors at Florida's public universities from hiring Chinese graduate and postdoctoral students to work in their labs.

While China wants to maintain wide-open scientific cooperation, the United States wants to narrow the areas of collaboration, people familiar with the discussions said. Washington is also seeking to add a “good intentions clause,” which states that joint research is intended only for peaceful purposes and not for military use.

A key U.S. demand in this round of negotiations is to guarantee the personal security of American researchers and protect them from arbitrary detention, according to Denis Simon, a fellow at the Washington-based Institute of China-American Studies, who speaks with officials from both sides involved in the discussion.

In 2023, China expanded its anti-espionage law, strengthening its grip on a number of data and redrawing the boundaries of what it considers legitimate information collection. Beijing then clarified that the law did not target university research.

At the same time, Chinese state media have reported recent cases in which Chinese academics and students were detained and questioned upon entering the United States. Some were turned away and had their visas revoked.

For the 2022-23 academic year, the number of Chinese citizens studying in the United States declined for the third consecutive year, reaching its lowest level since 2013-2014, according to a report released by the Institute of International Education, funded by the American government. .

The thorniest problem, Simon said, is data, because it involves different actors within the Chinese government.

The United States is demanding greater clarity on data access, ownership and sharing. The amount of publicly available data in the United States is much greater than in China, with the latter tending to grant permissions only to specific datasets for selected projects.

In 2022, Beijing began reviewing and ultimately restricting access to academic and health data, citing cybersecurity and data privacy concerns. Beijing then fined China's largest academic database for violating laws on handling personal information.

Proponents say continued engagement gives both sides visibility into each other's intentions. Some say that a more developed China can now offer American scientists access to cutting-edge technologies, with a real opportunity for mutual benefit,” according to Simon.

Even without an agreement, researchers from the two countries could collaborate with each other, but their projects would proceed without the official blessing of their respective governments.

Scientific collaboration between the United States and China has been strained in recent years. In 2018, the Justice Department launched its China Initiative aimed at detecting Beijing's economic espionage. It largely failed to demonstrate criminal behavior. Instead, it chilled scientific collaboration and triggered an exodus of Chinese scientists from American institutions. The Chinese Initiative was abandoned in 2022.

A study by American and Chinese researchers that began in 1985 and continued until the 2000s showed the effectiveness of giving folic acid supplementation to pregnant women to prevent birth defects. Folic acid is now found in many foods around the world, preventing millions of stillbirths or permanent birth defects.

Write to Sha Hua at [email protected]