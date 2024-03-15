Trump loses bid to drop Mar-a-Lago charges as hush money case faces delay: Live





Trump says 2024 election will be the most important day in our country's history

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg asked the judge overseeing the hush money case against Donald Trump to delay the trial for 30 days, just 11 days before jury selection begins.

On Thursday, Mr. Bragg asked Judge Juan Merchan to postpone the trial so prosecutors could review about 31,000 pages of additional records submitted Wednesday.

Based on our initial review of yesterday's production, these documents appear to contain material related to the subject matter of this case, including material that people requested from the USAO over a year ago and which the USAO has previously refused to provide, Mr. Bragg wrote. .

Meanwhile, the former president was in court today in Fort Pierce, Florida, fighting to have the criminal case over his alleged mishandling of classified documents thrown out.

Judge Aileen Cannon was skeptical of defense arguments suggesting they were more appropriate questions for a jury. She promised to rule quickly and did so in one go.

Separately, Mr. Trump scored a minor victory in his Georgia election interference case when Fulton County Judge Scott McAfee dismissed a handful of charges from the original indictment.

Key Points Show Latest Update 1710462648 Network of supporters helped fugitives avoid capture after Capitol riot, prosecutors say

A Florida man accused of interfering with police during the siege of the US Capitol on January 6, 2021 is connected to a network of supporters who helped other Capitol riot defendants avoid capture by the FBI, prosecutors said in a court filing this week.

A federal judge on Thursday ordered Thomas Paul Osborne released from a Florida prison while awaiting trial on charges that he grabbed a police officer's baton during a mob attack on the Capitol. Before the judge ruled, a Justice Department prosecutor argued that Osborne posed a flight risk following his Feb. 22 arrest.

Osborne harbored a defendant on Jan. 6, Christopher Worrell, who disappeared last year after being convicted of assaulting police with pepper spray during the Capitol riot, prosecutors said. They believe Worrell, a member of the Proud Boys extremist group, lived at Osborne's home in Lakeland, Florida, for about six weeks while he was on the run.

Prosecutors also cited Osborne's ties to the family of Jonathan Pollock and Olivia Pollock, a brother and sister from Lakeland who were declared fugitives after being charged with crimes related to the Capitol riots. Osborne traveled to Washington, D.C., with the Pollocks and their parents to attend President Donald Trump's Stop the Steal rally near the White House on January 6.

In January 2024, FBI agents arrested the Pollocks and a third fugitive, Joseph Hutchinson, at a ranch in Groveland, Florida. Jonathan Pollock had remained at large for more than two years. Olivia Pollock and Hutchinson were on the run for about 10 months after tampering with their court-ordered GPS monitoring devices.

1710459962Trump points finger at Manhattan DA over trial delay

Although his legal strategy in his criminal cases is to delay everything as long as possible, the former president said this evening on Truth Social:

The events that unfolded at the Manhattan DA's office, in conjunction with the DOJ people responsible for getting TRUMP, are truly a sight to behold. They illegally withheld thousands of pages of documents. Then you have the really shady Pomerantz problem, and wow, people have never seen anything like this. This will make Fani and her lover look like small potatoes!!!

Earlier, his campaign communications director, Steven Cheung, said:

President Trump and his lawyers have been consistent and steadfast that this case has no basis in law or fact and must be dismissed. Today, after acknowledging serious violations by his office, the Manhattan district attorney agreed to a postponement. We will continue to fight to end this hoax and all other witch hunts led by Crooked Joe Biden once and for all.

Here's Ariana Baios' report from earlier today:

Oliver O'ConnellMarch 14, 2024 11:46 p.m.

1710459048Bill Maher gives Trump advice on how to pay his legal bills

Martha McHardy tells the following story:

Oliver O'ConnellMarch 14, 2024 11:30 p.m.

1710457248Classified documents: Trump continues to cite the Presidential Records Act, but what does he say?

Gustav Kilander explains:

Oliver O'ConnellMarch 14, 2024 11:00 p.m.

1710454548Classified documents trial: Judge questions Trump's attempts to expel them

The former president joined his lawyers at a federal courthouse in Florida for a hearing on two motions to dismiss the case, arguing that the espionage-era charges against him are unconstitutionally vague and that the Presidential Records Act protects him from any prosecution.

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon repeatedly appeared to cast doubt on the core of Mr. Trump's arguments, but did not immediately reach a decision after Thursday's Fort Pierce hearing.

Oliver O'ConnellMarch 14, 2024 10:15 p.m.

1710452418Full Story: Judge Trump rejects ex-president's first attempt to dismiss Mar-a-Lago case

Resolving the question of defenses depends too largely on contested pedagogical questions about the still-fluctuating definitions of the accused statutory terms/phrases, as well as at least some controversial factual issues raised in the motion, she wrote.

Continue reading the full story…

Oliver O'ConnellMarch 14, 2024 9:40 p.m.

1710451406BREAKING: Judge Cannon denies Trump's motion to dismiss classified documents case for unconstitutional vagueness.

After promising a speedy ruling on Donald Trump's motions to dismiss the federal classified documents case brought against him by special counsel Jack Smith, Judge Aileen Cannon denied the first motion just over an hour ago after the end of the hearing.

The judge rejected the request regarding the unconstitutional vagueness of the laws on which the accusations against the former president were based.

Mr. Trump's complaint addressed the statutory phrases of unauthorized possession, national defense, and right to receive, asserting that they are unconstitutionally vague as applied to the facts presented, in violation of due process. and the rule of clemency.

Although the Petition raises various arguments warranting serious consideration, the Court ultimately determines, following lengthy oral argument, that resolution of the overall question posed depends too much on contested pedagogical questions about the still-fluctuating definitions of statutory terms/phrases. as charged, as well as at least some controversial factual issues raised in the motion. For this reason, rather than prematurely now deciding whether the application of 18 USC 793(e) in these circumstances gives rise to irreparable vagueness despite the asserted judicial glosses, the Court chooses to deny the motion without prejudice, which will be raised on if necessary in relation to the jury. instructional briefing and/or other appropriate movements.

Oliver O'ConnellMarch 14, 2024 9:23 p.m.

1710449148Trump issues all-caps statement on TikTok accusing Facebook of election interference

Donald Trump once again intervenes in the TikTok debate by attacking Facebook.

TIKTOK IS LESS DANGER FOR THE USA THAN META (FACEBOOK!), WHICH IS A TRUE ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE. They spent $500,000,000 against me and our great Republican Party, against Vaults and all, and should never have been allowed to do that. TIKTOK DID NOT DO IT. LIKE TORMAL JOE BIDEN, FACEBOOK IS A BIG THREAT TO DEMOCRACY, AND IT WILL BECOME ONLY BIGGER AND STRONGER IF TIKTOK IS REMOVED. DO THEM BOTH? – AND RESTRICT THE MONEY ALLOWED TO SPEND ON POLICY, AND LOCKBOXES, BY META/FACEBOOK!!!

Oliver O'ConnellMarch 14, 2024 8:45 p.m.

1710448919Trump campaign responds to delay in secrecy case

President Trump and his lawyers have been consistent and steadfast that this case has no basis in law or fact and must be dismissed. Today, after acknowledging serious violations by his office, the Manhattan district attorney agreed to a postponement. We will continue to fight to end this hoax and all other witch hunts led by Crooked Joe Biden once and for all.

Steven Cheung, communications director for the Trump campaign

Oliver O'ConnellMarch 14, 2024 8:41 p.m.

1710448232Watch: Tulsi Gabbard says she would be honored to be Trump's running mate

Oliver O'ConnellMarch 14, 2024 8:30 p.m.

