Indonesian presidential rivals plan to challenge official election results citing fraud allegations





JAKARTA (AP) — The camps of two Indonesian presidential candidates who appear to have lost in last month's elections said yesterday they plan to challenge the official results in the Constitutional Court citing allegations of widespread fraud. Indonesians voted on February 14 to elect the successor to popular President Joko Widodo, who is serving his second and final term. The election is a three-way race between current Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto and two former provincial governors, Anies Baswedan and Ganjar Pranowo. Subianto is a former general linked to past human rights abuses who enjoyed the tacit support of the outgoing president, as Widodos' son is Subianto's running mate for vice president. Subianto claimed victory on Election Day after unofficial tallies showed he won the poll with nearly 60 percent of the vote. The General Election Commission officially tallied more than 78 percent of the votes on Thursday, with Subianto with 58.82 percent, Baswedan 24.50 percent and Pranowo 16.68 percent. Baswedan and Pranowo refused to concede and alleged electoral fraud. The official vote counting process, which is long and laborious, can take up to 35 days – the maximum time regulated by electoral law – and the electoral commission is expected to announce the official winner by March 20. I am currently preparing a petition to go to the Constitutional Court, said Todung Mulya Lubis, a prominent lawyer who represents Pranowo and his running mate Mohammad Mahfud. This is the only legal avenue we have to resolve electoral disputes, and for this we need many witnesses and experts. Lubis said election irregularities occurred before, during and after the vote, but noted that his team had difficulty getting witnesses to testify in court, saying they were intimidated by authorities. He acknowledged that it would be difficult to successfully challenge the election result with such a wide margin of victory. There is no way to prove it, so we will say that when we talk about electoral conflicts, we are not only talking about the result of the election, but we are also talking about the electoral process, before the election, Lubis said yesterday to foreign journalists during a press conference. He said irregularities also took place regarding Widodos' son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka. The Constitutional Court made an exception to the minimum age requirement of 40 for candidates so that Raka, aged 37, could run. The current chief justice is Widodos' brother-in-law, and he was removed from office by an ethics committee for failing to recuse himself and for making last-minute changes to election candidacy requirements . Baswedan's campaign team and his running mate Muhaimin Iskandar said they would file complaints with the Constitutional Court when it opens its three-day registration period for election disputes, a day after the winner is announced .

