Government graduate scheme sees sharp decline in applicants – PublicTechnology





The Fast Stream digital, data and technology segment is doing better than all the other specialized sectors but is still experiencing a 45% drop in the number of applications in two years. Applications to the Civil Service Fast Stream graduate program have fallen dramatically for the second year in a row, with the 2023 program receiving less than half the number of applicants compared to 2021. The digital, data and technology streams fared better than any other specialist segment, but still saw a 45% drop in first preference applications. According to an exclusive report Since Public Technology sister publication The world of public serviceoverall interest in the program for future government leaders has fallen for three consecutive years, reaching a peak of 64,697 applicants in 2020. A slight decline in 2021 to 59,603 was followed by a significant decrease in 2022 to 38,950. In 2023, the number of candidates decreased significantly again to reach 26,899. The application process for the 2023 cohort was impacted by the decision by the Boris Johnson-led government to suspend the program as part of plans to cut 91,000 civil service jobs, a decision reversed by Rishi Sunak when he became Prime Minister in October 2022. Related content The collapse in applications in recent years has meant it has become easier for applicants to succeed, with the Fast Stream success rate at its highest level in eight years. Around 4% of candidates from the 2023 cohort were recommended for appointment, compared to 2.8% in 2022 and 1.8% in 2021. We have to go back to 2015 to find a higher success rate: 4.6%. Despite the drop in interest, the Civil Service Fast Stream remains ranked as the second best rating system in The Times' 100 Best Employers for Graduates rankings. All programs have seen a decline in applications of at least 45% over the past three years. The science and engineering stream saw the biggest drop in interest, with first preference applications falling 78%, from 3,119 to 674 between 2020 and 2023. A Cabinet Office spokesperson said: “The Fast Stream is a world-renowned graduate program which provides significant opportunities to develop personal and professional skills. The Covid pandemic has had a wider impact on recruitment drives in the public and wider private sector in the UK. We consider a range of parameters when assessing intake. We have always sought to improve program effectiveness and the candidate experience, in order to continue to attract high-quality, motivated graduates. Click here to read the full story on CSW, including comprehensive data analysis and extensive expert feedback

