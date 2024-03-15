PM Modi to arrive in Kerala today, Narendra Modi, Kerala, BJP, nes, election





Pathanamthitta: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in this southern Kerala town on Friday to campaign for the BJP-led NDA candidates in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Modi, who will arrive here at 10:30 am, will address a public meeting. Party sources said that a million people would be present at the venue. The Prime Minister will be received by state BJP chief K Surendran, Kerala party in-charge Prakash Javadekar, state general secretary George Kurian and Pathanamthitta district president VA Sooraj. The meeting will be attended by NDA's Lok Sabha candidates V Muraleedharan (Attingal), Anil K Antony (Pathanamthitta), Sobha Surendran (Alappuzha) and Baiju Kalasala (Mavelikkara), the sources said. Besides them, leaders including Padmaja Venugopal, who recently joined the BJP after quitting the Congress, and state and local party leaders will attend the meeting, they added. Police have banned the flying of drones and similar devices within a 3 km radius of the Municipal Stadium and the Pramadam Indoor Stadium under Section 39 of the Kerala Police Act to ensure the security of the Prime Minister. Drones, remote-controlled microlights, model aircraft, paragliders, paramotors, hang gliders, hot air balloons, kites and other similar devices are prohibited from use until Friday 10 p.m. in the area. Earlier, the party had announced that Modi would visit Pathanamthitta on March 17 to campaign for NDA candidates and Palakkad on March 15, but the plan was later changed. Party sources said the Prime Minister will visit Palakkad on March 19, where he is likely to hold a roadshow. The official social media pages of the BJP district committees of Palakkad and Pathanamthitta announced Modi's fourth and fifth visits to the state in a span of three months. PTI

