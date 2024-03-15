Prosecutors say they are ready to delay Donald Trump's secret trial by a month on March 25.





NEW YORK — New York prosecutors said Thursday they were prepared to delay the start of Donald Trump's secret criminal trial by a month out of an abundance of caution to give the former president's lawyers more time. time to review evidence they recently obtained from a previous federal court. investigation into the matter.

The Manhattan District Attorney's Office said in a court filing that it did not oppose adjourning the trial for 30 days, but would oppose defense pressure for a delay longer. Judge Juan Manuel Merchan did not immediately rule.

Jury selection is scheduled for March 25. The secrecy case is one of four criminal indictments against Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee.

Trump's legal team said it received tens of thousands of pages of evidence from the Manhattan U.S. attorney's office over the past two weeks, including documents on Michael Cohen, Trump's former lawyer turned prosecution witness, who are exculpatory and favorable to the defense. Prosecutors said most of the newly turned over documents are largely unrelated to the subject matter of this case, although some documents are relevant.

Trump's lawyers are seeking a 90-day delay, but they have also asked Merchan to dismiss the case entirely, alleging the last-minute disclosures constituted prosecutorial misconduct and violated rules governing evidence sharing. This process, called discovery, is common in criminal cases and is intended to ensure a fair trial.

Prosecutors say Trump's lawyers caused the problem by waiting until Jan. 18 to subpoena the U.S. attorney's office for the entire case, just nine weeks before jury selection was scheduled to begin.

District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office said it requested the full file last year, but the U.S. Attorney's Office turned over only a subset of documents. Trump's lawyers received those documents last June and had plenty of time to seek additional evidence in the federal investigation, the prosecutor's office said.

Short delays in trials due to evidentiary issues are not unusual, but any delay in a case involving Trump would be significant, with trial dates in his other criminal cases pending and Election Day less than eight months away .

The defense also sought to delay the trial until the Supreme Court rules on Trump's presidential immunity claims, which his lawyers say could apply to some of the allegations and evidence in the matter of secrecy. The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear oral arguments on April 25.

Arlo Devlin-Brown, former chief of public corruption enforcement at the U.S. attorney's office in Manhattan, said prosecutors may accept a delay because they recognize the amount of documents is substantial and want to take a stand which they think Merchan will find reasonable.

The Trump team probably sees this as quite a positive on two fronts: They get a wealth of documents, some of which may be useful, and they have more time, said Devlin-Brown, who is not involved in the matter of secrecy.

Since March 4, Trump's lawyers have received more than 100,000 pages of records from the U.S. attorney's office, including a batch of 31,000 pages on Wednesday, according to a court filing. Other documents should be delivered in the coming days.

The hush-hush affair centers on allegations that Trump falsified his company records to hide the true nature of payments made to Cohen, who paid $130,000 to porn actor Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential campaign to silence her allegations of an extramarital sexual relationship with Trump years earlier.

Trump pleaded not guilty last year to 34 counts of falsifying business records and denied having a sexual relationship with Daniels. His lawyers argue that the payments to Cohen were legitimate legal fees and not part of any cover-up.

Trump has repeatedly sought to postpone his criminal trials as he campaigned to retake the White House.

We want delays,” Trump told reporters as he headed to a Feb. 15 hearing in the New York case. “Obviously, I'm running for office. How can you run for office if you sit in a Manhattan courthouse all day?

At that hearing, prosecutor Matthew Colangelo complained that Trump was trying to use his complicated legal timetable to escape responsibility by seeking to delay his trial.

But Manhattan prosecutors' new push for a mistrial comes about a week after another document prompted them to drop another high-profile case in the middle of a trial, a fact that Trump's lawyers did not hardly missed.

Three men were abruptly cleared March 6 of an alleged scheme involving the possession of handwritten versions of the lyrics to Hotel California and other Eagles classics. The surprising turn came after prosecutors and defense attorneys suddenly received 6,000 pages of documents involving the group's co-founder Don Henley, his attorneys and associates.

This occurred after Henley, the prosecution's key witness, apparently decided late in the match to waive his right to keep communications with his lawyers private. He and others had already testified. After defense attorneys said those documents belatedly raised questions they could no longer ask of him and other witnesses, prosecutors agreed to drop the case.

Trump's lawyers drew a parallel. They wrote that in his case, too, prosecutors should have recognized that they did not have a complete understanding of their witnesses and that there was evidence they needed to collect.

The deluge of evidence in Trump's case concerns the federal investigation that sent Cohen to prison.

After a decade working for Trump, Cohen broke up with him in 2018 and quickly pleaded guilty to campaign finance violations related to secret payments, making false statements on a bank loan application, tax evasion related to his investments in the taxi industry and lying to Congress.

Cohen went to prison for about a year before being released to home confinement due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He has become an outspoken enemy of Trump and is poised to become a key prosecution witness against Trump. Trump and his lawyers, meanwhile, say Cohen is completely untrustworthy.

In their case against Cohen, federal prosecutors said the secret payments were made for Trump's benefit and occurred with his knowledge, but they did not accuse Trump of directly committing a crime.

The Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel, which provides legal advice and guidance to federal agencies, has argued that a sitting president cannot be indicted. Federal prosecutors did not restart their investigation once Trump left the White House.

