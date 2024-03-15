China says border issue with India does not represent entire bilateral relations





While India maintains that its relations with China can only be normal if peace prevails in the border areas, China on Wednesday said the China-India border issue does not represent the entirety of bilateral relations. He also called for strengthening mutual trust between the two countries to “avoid misunderstandings and errors of judgment”. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin while responding to questions on Foreign Minister S Jaishankar's remarks that the troop build-up along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) has not ” served none of us well,” said the boundary issue should be placed appropriately. in bilateral relations. “China has repeatedly emphasized that the border issue does not represent the entirety of China-India relations and should be placed appropriately in bilateral relations and handled properly,” Wang said. Bilateral relations between India and China deteriorated significantly following the violent clash in the Galwan Valley in June 2020, which marked the most serious military conflict between the two sides in over four decades. Earlier on Monday, Jaishankar had said: “It is in our common interest that we respect the agreements we have signed. And I believe that this is not only in our common interest, but also in China's interest. that we've seen over the last four years has not served either of us well.” Wang, in his response, said: “China and India believe that an early resolution of the situation on the China-India border serves the common interests of the two countries. We hope that both sides will follow the common understanding between India's leaders. “The two countries and the spirit of the relevant agreements, maintain communication through diplomatic and military channels and find a solution to the relevant border issues that can be accepted by both sides as soon as possible.” Wang also said China hopes India will work in the same direction as China and approach bilateral relations from a strategic point of view and a long-term perspective. “We must strengthen mutual trust and avoid misunderstandings and wrong judgments. We must intensify dialogue and cooperation and avoid creating obstacles. We must handle differences appropriately and avoid creating disputes. In this way, We will bring bilateral relations to a healthy and stable development track.” The Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson also said that China hopes that India can work with China in the same direction, follow the common agreements reached by the leaders of the two countries as well as the spirit relevant agreements, maintain communication through diplomatic and military channels and reach an agreement. a mutually acceptable solution to relevant border issues as soon as possible. Published by: Vani Mehrotra Published on: March 14, 2024

