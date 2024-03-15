Modi's Viksit Bharat May Fail in Elections, So BJP Turns to Polarization Again

Thispiecewas first published onIndian cablea premium newsletter fromThread & Galileo Ideas and has been republished here. To subscribe to The India Cable,Click here.

A series of episodes over the past month in which the BJP faced setbacks have now forced it to play its most consistent card at hand.

The sudden notification of the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Rules by the Amit Shah-led Union Home Ministry even as over 200 petitions challenging the constitutionality of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 are under judicial scrutiny, unequivocally suggests that the BJP will fall back into its polarizing tactics once again ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi promises a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Shah's ministry followed the CAA rules for over five years, but decided to tactically notify them on the first day of Ramzan, when Muslims come together to celebrate the start of the holy month. The controversial nature of the CAA, which upends the secular definition of Indian citizenship law, has triggered widespread protests from the Muslim community and a large section of democratic-minded citizens. The protests were organized day and night by top BJP leaders to target Indian Muslims. The Centre's notification of the rules is now clearly aimed at stoking hatred against Muslims and consolidating support for the BJP among India's Hindu community along sectarian lines.

If religious polarization was not enough, the Haryana BJP has decided to polarize the Haryana electorate along caste lines. This week saw the replacement of Haryana's unpopular Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar with an OBC face, Nayab Singh Saini.

The failure of seat-sharing negotiations with its ally Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) and the dissent of some prominent BJP Jat leaders against the Khattars leadership were seized as an opportunity to fuel its anti-Jat rhetoric and consolidate the groups caste of the OBC, who incidentally form the majority of the electorate. The BJP first came to power in Haryana in 2014 by polarizing non-Jat groups against the dominant Jat peasantry. He appointed the little-known Khattar, a loyal Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh foot soldier belonging to the Bania community, as chief minister, but was forced to join hands with the Jat-dominated JJP to muster a majority in the assembly . The saffron party used its anti-Jat political rhetoric only sparingly over the intermittent years, until it finally decided to exclude the JJP from the alliance.

By forcing the JJP into the opposition space, the BJP, which is facing the wrath of farmers in the state over policies widely seen as anti-farmer, is now seeking to split the dominant Jat votes and to emerge as the sole representative of OBCs, Dalits and other non-Jat communities.

Importantly, the polarizing steps taken by the BJP come at a time when it is facing a series of setbacks.

Despite its strong advocacy for electoral bonds, the Supreme Court rejected the anonymous political financing plan as unconstitutional. The apex courts' order has now made the BJP vulnerable as it received the maximum donations in the form of electoral bonds during the period the scheme existed. Once released, the list of corporate donors will reinforce opposition allegations that cronyism has flourished like never before during the Modi years.

Former Union minister Anant Kumar Hegde's recent statement that the BJP wants a two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha to amend the constitution has also put the saffron party in the soup. The opposition has been waging a spirited campaign against him, saying that Hegdes' statement only reflects what she has been saying all these years and that the BJP is decidedly unconstitutional. Fearing that Hegde's statement would lead to a backlash from Dalits, the BJP was quick to dissociate itself from it, going so far as to tell reporters that the Uttar Kannada MP might not get an electoral roll in as punishment.

Opposition criticism that the Modi government had misused central investigative agencies to serve its political interests received fresh impetus last month when probe reports fromNewsMinuteAndNewsLaundryshowed that 45 small and medium enterprises had donated nearly Rs 400 crore to the BJP in the last five financial years, immediately after facing raids by one of the agencies. The opposition called the donations extortion.

Significantly, the acquittal of Delhi University professor G.N.Saibaba by the Bombay High Court in a case related to his alleged links with the Maoists and the surprise resignation of one of the two remaining election commissioners further publicized the BJP's electoral speech. While Saibabas' acquittal, despite the BJP's fierce campaign against him, exposed the flaws in the BJP's national security narrative, Arun Goel's resignation only fueled suspicions about the neutrality of the Election Commission of India, especially after the Modi government passed a law to oust him. the Chief Justice of India in the selection process of Election Commissioners.

Obsessed with managing news headlines, especially in such adverse situations, the Modi-led BJP has returned to the polarization game. However, such cynicism could end up undermining his Viksit Bharat campaign and exposing the chinks in his armor.