Progress towards greater global diversity

[Photo/VCG]



Vision: the GCI considered “the third pillar of the Chinese proposal”

On a windy night in late February, diplomatic envoys from different countries were reluctant to leave after spending three hours at the Chinese National Opera in Beijing watching a choreographed performance of ancient Chinese landscape A panorama of mountains and rivers .

Many of them invited the show's directors, hoping that people from their own countries could also enjoy this breathtaking performance, which makes the audience feel like they are part of the picture.

Nico Schiettekatte, from the Dutch Embassy in China, said the dance drama offered him a different way to look at other nature and landscape paintings, including those by famous Dutch artists such as Van Gogh and Rembrandt.

“I think we share a lot in common. We all have a history linked to nature, but our experience of nature is different from a cultural point of view,” said Schiettekatte, emphasizing the importance of exchanges between the different cultures.

Respect for the diversity of civilizations is one of the four aspects of the Global Civilization Initiative proposed by President Xi Jinping on March 15, 2023.

Addressing leaders of political parties around the world, Xi said China is ready to work together with the international community to open up new prospects for enhanced exchanges and understanding among people, as well as better interactions and integration of diverse cultures.

“Together, we can make the garden of world civilizations colorful and vibrant,” Xi said.

Over the past year, China has shown the rest of the world its sincerity, taking concrete steps to implement the Global Civilization Initiative and promote exchanges and mutual learning with other civilizations.

Yang Mingjie, president of the China Institute of Contemporary International Relations, said the initiative constitutes a strategic vision increasingly recognized by the international community as it addresses current problems caused by conflicts or confrontations between different civilizations.

“It calls on countries to transcend estrangements and clashes through cultural exchanges and mutual learning,” Yang said.

He added that since the initiative was proposed, China has made every effort to promote cultural and people-to-people exchanges at the bilateral and multilateral levels.

For example, during the Chengdu Summer Universiade last year, more than 6,500 young athletes from 113 countries and regions had the chance to experience the unique charm of Chinese civilization and culture in person. of Sichuan, visiting the giant panda base, enjoying hot pot and participating in activities related to intangible cultural heritage such as playing with Chinese shadows.

Siyabonga Cyprian Cwele, South Africa's ambassador to China, said he was happy that dancers from a Cape Town art troupe visited China last year and showed the charm of South African arts to Chinese audiences .

“Our political relations are good and our economic relations are developing, so we need to intensify people-to-people exchanges to create better understanding between our peoples and improve our overall relations,” he said, noting that President Xi and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has guided the two countries' efforts to promote cultural exchanges.

When Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis paid an official visit to China in November, he told Xi that Greece was willing to work with China to manage the Center of Ancient Greek and Chinese Civilizations, advocate mutual learning and promote the establishment of a more harmonious and balanced civilization. international relationships.

Zhao Mei, a senior researcher at the Institute of American Studies of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, said the Global Civilization Initiative was proposed in the hope of making more people aware of the value of exchanges between different civilizations and to strengthen confidence in cultural exchanges. and cooperation.

According to Zhao, people-to-people contacts between China and the United States are reestablishing, especially after the meeting in San Francisco last year between the two heads of state.

“Yet the level of communication is far from reaching the level before COVID-19, so more must be done to facilitate mutual visits and strengthen mutual trust between the Chinese and American people, who are both courageous and hardworking,” she said.

Xi announced in November at a welcome dinner hosted by friendly organizations in San Francisco that China was willing to invite 50,000 young Americans for exchange and study programs over the next five years to increase exchanges between the two peoples, particularly between young people.

He told those present at the banquet that the development paths of China and the United States are different, but both paths are their people's choices that lead to the realization of the common values ​​of humanity and must both both be respected.

“The purpose of the Global Civilization Initiative that I proposed is to urge the international community to address the imbalance between material and cultural progress and jointly promote the continued progress of human civilization,” he said. he declares.

Observers said efforts to implement the initiative should continue, as it is of great importance in advocating for an equal and orderly multipolar world in which some countries are still obsessed with drawing ideological lines and the creation of small cliques.

“No country sees itself as a peg to be shaped by others, and therefore can be inserted into a designated hole,” said Einar Tangen, a senior fellow at the Beijing-based think tank Taihe Institute. “Only through mutual understanding and respect can people and countries identify and understand each other's differences, then accept them and exist in harmony.”

Tangen said the initiative aims to recognize and respect differences between countries, while recognizing that they share common goals for their people in terms of security, sustainability, peace, development, respect and self-determination.

“The GCI is the third pillar of China's proposal for a global order based on aspirations rather than coercion,” he said, referring to the two other global initiatives previously proposed by China on development and Security.

A few days after the brutal escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict on October 7, China and the Arab side held a symposium in the United Arab Emirates on China-Arab relations and the dialogue of civilizations, believing that strengthening inter-cultural dialogue civilizational approach can be an effective remedy to the problem. resolve the problem of confrontation and conflict.

“China is ready to work with Arab countries to further unleash the power of civilizations and jointly act on the GCI to inject more stability into a world of change and instability and contribute more to the common response to global challenges” , said Mao Ning, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. said.