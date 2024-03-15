Red Edible Oil Factory Pujakesuma's cooperative partnership with PT PTPN II inaugurated by President Joko Widodo – Palm News Agency

Jakarta, Sawit Indonesia – The Red Pagar Merbau edible oil factory in Deli Serdang regency, North Sumatra (North Sumatra), which is managed by a cooperative at the initiative of the Ministry of Cooperatives and SME (KemenKopUKM) through a partnership between Pujakesuma The cooperative and PT PTPN II were inaugurated by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi), Thursday (14/3/2024).

Minister of Cooperatives and SMEs (MenKopUKM) Teten Masduki during the inauguration of the Pagar Merbau Red Edible Oil Factory, Deli Serdang, North Sumatra, said that the Red Edible Oil Factory Pagar Merbau is the first factory in Indonesia to produce a new red edible oil. products, and is one of three pilot projects Oil Makan Merah in collaboration with PTPN.

Besides the three pilot projects, we are currently also preparing an independent program of the People's Cooperative of Palm Oil Producers in a number of places, such as Tanah Laut Regency, South Kalimantan; Pelalawan Regency, Riau; Sekadau Regency, West Kalimantan; as well as other provinces to replicate the Makan Merah oil plant in Pagar Merbau, Minister Teten said.

During the inauguration ceremony by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi), Minister Teten hoped that in the future, every 1,000 hectares of oil palm plantations managed by cooperatives would be equipped with a palm oil plant. red edible oil as complementary infrastructure.

“In line with the President's directives, the processing of palm oil into red edible oil by cooperatives aims to ensure that farmers become more prosperous, ensuring a sustainable supply of healthy cooking oil at affordable prices for the community” , did he declare.

Minister Teten revealed that currently more than 40 percent of land planted with oil palm in Indonesia is owned and managed by independent farmers. However, he regrets that oil palm producers have been facing for decades the problem of fluctuating prices of fresh fruit bunches (FFB) and great uncertainty.

On the other hand, we are also faced with the supply and price of cooking oil in the market which is also very dynamic. “Actually, at one time it was rare in the market with prices skyrocketing,” Minister Teten said.

Red edible oil is considered a healthy alternative to cooking oil because it contains natural palm oil compounds at an affordable price for the Indonesian people, and red edible oil can even be used to combat against growth retardation.

On the same occasion, President Jokowi highlighted that Indonesia, as the world's largest palm oil producing country with an area of ​​15.34 million hectares, of which 40.5 percent, or approximately 6.2 million hectares, is owned and managed by smallholder farmers. be able to provide more added value to farmers, so that they do not only benefit from FFB sales.

“We want value addition to exist within the country, that is why we are building the first red edible oil factory and we hope to be able to add value to palm oil, particularly in the form of cooperative,” he said.

President Jokowi said he was happy, because the presence of red edible oil is supported by three points: First, the price of red edible oil is cheaper than cooking oil in the market. This means that this item can compete in the market because it is priced competitively.

Both vitamins are not lost, vitamins A and E, and other nutrients are still in that red cooking oil that is used to fry anything. This has been tried by several chefs and they say this red cooking oil is different. It tastes better and is better fed, Jokowi said.

Third, the downstream process. The President asked farmers to not only sell their FFB or CPO but also process them into finished products like this red edible oil.

This (red edible oil) is very good. Moreover, supported by a capacity of 10 tons of CPO, it can produce around 7 tons of red edible oil per day. It's a lot. “That means if a lot of people buy it, we hope it will add better value,” he said.

Source: kemenkopukm.go.id