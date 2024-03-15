Prime Minister Narendra Modi: PM Modi's elaborate road show in Coimbatore: Security measures revealed | Coimbatore News







The BJP contacted the city police seeking permission for the Eru Company's roadshow on Mettupalayam Road up to RS Puram, stretching for four km. Permission has been given and the city police plan to deploy more than 5,000 officers to conduct a bandobust during the tour.

Meanwhile, officials of the Special Protection Group (SPG) arrived in Coimbatore on Thursday afternoon, held a discussion with city police officials and studied the route.

We are expecting more than one lakh people to participate in the roadshow and welcome the Prime Minister, said BJP Coimbatore district president Ramesh Kumar.

Interestingly, Modi was addressing the audience near the RS Puram main post office at the end of the tour, exactly where BJP veteran LK Advani was scheduled to speak on February 14, 1998, when blasts from Serial bombs exploded in the city. Advani canceled his meeting barely an hour before the meeting. Later, a car loaded with explosives was found near the meeting venue. The BJP has demanded the state government to construct a memorial at the spot for those who lost their lives in the bomb blasts.

BJP leaders said they chose the location for Modis' public address as it was in the heart of the city. BJP state general secretary AP Muruganandam said cadres from across western Tamil Nadu would gather in Coimbatore to welcome the Prime Minister.

This may be PM Modi's first roadshow in Coimbatore. During his visit to Coimbatore in the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, he addressed only a public meeting at the Codissia ground. During his recent visit to Tirupur too, he chose not to hold roadshows.

The response to his roadshows in Srirangam and Chennai, however, prompted BJP functionaries in Coimbatore to organize the traveling show here. The police began to develop security organization of the event. Staff from neighboring districts have been asked to report to Coimbatore a day before the Prime Minister's visit. Coimbatore: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has planned a roadshow in Coimbatore during his visit to the city on March 18.The BJP contacted the city police seeking permission for the Eru Company's roadshow on Mettupalayam Road up to RS Puram, stretching for four km. Permission has been given and the city police plan to deploy more than 5,000 officers to conduct a bandobust during the tour.Meanwhile, officials of the Special Protection Group (SPG) arrived in Coimbatore on Thursday afternoon, held a discussion with city police officials and studied the route.We are expecting more than one lakh people to participate in the roadshow and welcome the Prime Minister, said BJP Coimbatore district president Ramesh Kumar.Interestingly, Modi was addressing the audience near the RS Puram main post office at the end of the tour, exactly where BJP veteran LK Advani was scheduled to speak on February 14, 1998, when blasts from Serial bombs exploded in the city. Advani canceled his meeting barely an hour before the meeting. Later, a car loaded with explosives was found near the meeting venue. The BJP has demanded the state government to construct a memorial at the spot for those who lost their lives in the bomb blasts.BJP leaders said they chose the location for Modis' public address as it was in the heart of the city. BJP state general secretary AP Muruganandam said cadres from across western Tamil Nadu would gather in Coimbatore to welcome the Prime Minister.This may be PM Modi's first roadshow in Coimbatore. During his visit to Coimbatore in the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, he addressed only a public meeting at the Codissia ground. During his recent visit to Tirupur too, he chose not to hold roadshows.The response to his roadshows in Srirangam and Chennai, however, prompted BJP functionaries in Coimbatore to organize the traveling show here. The police began to develop security organization of the event. Staff from neighboring districts have been asked to report to Coimbatore a day before the Prime Minister's visit. We have also recently published the following articles Thousands greet Congress MLA during Nashik city roadshow

Rahul Gandhi's tour to Nashik for Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra was enthusiastically received by residents. The event included traditional performances, slogans of support and highlighted issues of discrimination by the central government.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/city/coimbatore/pm-modis-elaborate-road-show-in-coimbatore-security-measures-revealed/articleshow/108507286.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos