Western attempts to denigrate China's economy are an outdated political tactic to deflect internal conflicts.

Photo:VCG

China's dominant position in industrial manufacturing has attracted worldwide attention, especially its great success in providing high-quality, low-cost products to consumers around the world. China is currently the world's largest manufacturing country and its industry continues to expand, helping most developing countries – and others too – resist and withstand the impact of slowing economic growth caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The development of manufacturing and other productive fields has improved China's image at home and abroad. However, it also attracted harsh and unreasonable criticism from the United States and its supporters. Hitting China seems to have become a political tradition in the relations and relations of Western countries with this Eastern country, and from time to time the same old story repeats itself. Western countries usually use tricks to fabricate and distort facts out of thin air in order to attack and vilify China's image, leaving aside its positive contributions.

US President Joe Biden and US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen have respectively used the terms “time bomb” and “risk factor for the US economy” when commenting on the Chinese economy. They say the Chinese government led by President Xi Jinping has failed to bring prosperity to the country of 1.4 billion people, while its economic strategy so far has been largely speculative rather than based on realistic projections. After China announced a 5% GDP growth target for 2024, Western media were quick to claim that there was “little reason for optimism” about China's ability to achieve his goal.

The United States is well aware of China's efforts to address urban and rural unemployment, food production and industrial development to successfully eliminate poverty. Despite this, and despite the fact that the Chinese government's efforts have allowed the country's economy to continue to grow, making it a better China every day, the verbal attacks continue to occur.

Rhetoric from American politicians implies that the collapse of China's manufacturing industry would have a negative impact on global production and consumption. This would affect the economic and social development of most countries, including the United States and Western countries. Politicians reminded citizens of the dangers faced during the COVID-19 pandemic, when industrial production in China slowed, disrupting global supply chains, increasing inflation and reducing incomes.

However, statistics show that China's manufacturing industry accounts for more than 28% of the global total, while that of the United States stands at around 16%, even at parity with COVID-19. According to data from the National Bureau of Statistics of China, China's GDP recorded a year-on-year growth of 5.2% in 2023, higher than the annual target of around 5%, which fully demonstrates the achievements of the countries on economic governance in the face of enormous global uncertainty. . In addition, the Chinese government puts people first, focusing on high-quality development, pursuing low-carbon development, innovation and sustainability, and continuously improving the rural environment. and the standard of living of the population. It has also continuously improved its risk management and control capability to prepare for unexpected challenges.

In the short and long term, the Chinese economy is expected to maintain its growth momentum. The IMF said in its latest World Economic Outlook report that global economic growth is expected to see a new upward trend in 2024. Key factors include China's accelerating economic recovery. Leading economists estimate that China will be the largest contributor to global economic growth this year.

It is clear that some Western politicians, vying for positions of power, are distorting facts and vilifying the Chinese economy because they view China as an “outsider” who does not conform to the path of political development and economics of the West. This creates a simplistic narrative pitting the “good guys” against the “bad guys.”

Despite this Western propaganda, the Chinese government, under the leadership of President Xi Jinping, has led the country's economy to overcome challenges such as the COVID-19 outbreak, thereby demonstrating the strong resilience of the Chinese economy and now China's status as a leading manufacturing country. Western attempts to tarnish China's image are misleading and using international issues to deflect internal conflicts is an outdated political tactic in today's world.

The author is an Italian international affairs expert and honorary professor at Peking University. [email protected]