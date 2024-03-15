Politics
Western attempts to denigrate China's economy are an outdated political tactic to deflect internal conflicts.
Photo:VCG
China's dominant position in industrial manufacturing has attracted worldwide attention, especially its great success in providing high-quality, low-cost products to consumers around the world. China is currently the world's largest manufacturing country and its industry continues to expand, helping most developing countries – and others too – resist and withstand the impact of slowing economic growth caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The development of manufacturing and other productive fields has improved China's image at home and abroad. However, it also attracted harsh and unreasonable criticism from the United States and its supporters. Hitting China seems to have become a political tradition in the relations and relations of Western countries with this Eastern country, and from time to time the same old story repeats itself. Western countries usually use tricks to fabricate and distort facts out of thin air in order to attack and vilify China's image, leaving aside its positive contributions.
US President Joe Biden and US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen have respectively used the terms “time bomb” and “risk factor for the US economy” when commenting on the Chinese economy. They say the Chinese government led by President Xi Jinping has failed to bring prosperity to the country of 1.4 billion people, while its economic strategy so far has been largely speculative rather than based on realistic projections. After China announced a 5% GDP growth target for 2024, Western media were quick to claim that there was “little reason for optimism” about China's ability to achieve his goal.
The United States is well aware of China's efforts to address urban and rural unemployment, food production and industrial development to successfully eliminate poverty. Despite this, and despite the fact that the Chinese government's efforts have allowed the country's economy to continue to grow, making it a better China every day, the verbal attacks continue to occur.
Rhetoric from American politicians implies that the collapse of China's manufacturing industry would have a negative impact on global production and consumption. This would affect the economic and social development of most countries, including the United States and Western countries. Politicians reminded citizens of the dangers faced during the COVID-19 pandemic, when industrial production in China slowed, disrupting global supply chains, increasing inflation and reducing incomes.
However, statistics show that China's manufacturing industry accounts for more than 28% of the global total, while that of the United States stands at around 16%, even at parity with COVID-19. According to data from the National Bureau of Statistics of China, China's GDP recorded a year-on-year growth of 5.2% in 2023, higher than the annual target of around 5%, which fully demonstrates the achievements of the countries on economic governance in the face of enormous global uncertainty. . In addition, the Chinese government puts people first, focusing on high-quality development, pursuing low-carbon development, innovation and sustainability, and continuously improving the rural environment. and the standard of living of the population. It has also continuously improved its risk management and control capability to prepare for unexpected challenges.
In the short and long term, the Chinese economy is expected to maintain its growth momentum. The IMF said in its latest World Economic Outlook report that global economic growth is expected to see a new upward trend in 2024. Key factors include China's accelerating economic recovery. Leading economists estimate that China will be the largest contributor to global economic growth this year.
It is clear that some Western politicians, vying for positions of power, are distorting facts and vilifying the Chinese economy because they view China as an “outsider” who does not conform to the path of political development and economics of the West. This creates a simplistic narrative pitting the “good guys” against the “bad guys.”
Despite this Western propaganda, the Chinese government, under the leadership of President Xi Jinping, has led the country's economy to overcome challenges such as the COVID-19 outbreak, thereby demonstrating the strong resilience of the Chinese economy and now China's status as a leading manufacturing country. Western attempts to tarnish China's image are misleading and using international issues to deflect internal conflicts is an outdated political tactic in today's world.
The author is an Italian international affairs expert and honorary professor at Peking University. [email protected]
|
Sources
2/ https://www.globaltimes.cn/page/202403/1308843.shtml
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Western attempts to denigrate China's economy are an outdated political tactic to deflect internal conflicts.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi: PM Modi's elaborate road show in Coimbatore: Security measures revealed | Coimbatore News
- Facing China, the United States sees a growing role for Japan
- Sources – Chiefs to sign Marquise “Hollywood” Brown
- 10 Best Transition Dresses for Larger Busts
- The UK government has introduced a new definition of extremism after concerns over freedom of expression BBC News
- Tailwind flight unleashed free download
- Top Turkish diplomat visits Iraq, seeks support against Kurdish militant group
- Actor Pierce Brosnan fined for walking in Yellowstone thermal area – WKRG News 5
- Black veterans with PTSD may be at increased risk of readmission after stroke
- Red Edible Oil Factory Pujakesuma's cooperative partnership with PT PTPN II inaugurated by President Joko Widodo – Palm News Agency
- Aamir Khan turns 59 and says he will continue to support stories like 'Laapataa Ladies' | Bollywood