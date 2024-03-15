Politics
Should Ukraine's Friends Support Trump Over Biden?
February 16 was reported that Alexei Navalny, a prominent figure in the Russian political opposition, had died in prison. In 2021, Joe Biden threat Vladimir Putin with devastating consequences in such an event. Yet now that it had happened, he seemed reluctant to follow through on the warning. It was three years ago. In the meantime, they had to deal with some pretty serious consequences, he said. said, in reference to the sanctions and the victims of the war against Ukraine. However, as one author points out observedthese repercussions were almost entirely [due to Putins] disastrous invasion of Ukraine, rather than [to] his treatment of Russia's most famous dissident. In fairness, Biden also said that the United States is exploring other options to penalize Moscow. However, the fact that the administration has failed planning a response to Navalny’s death despite the warning signs is in itself concerning.
Rhetorically, the commander-in-chief's response was conspicuously lukewarm. It was reminiscent of his famous comment that the Russian regime might not face major American retaliation if it limited itself to a minor incursion into Ukraine. While the news of Navalny's death was initially shocking, the White House's response makes it disturbingly understandable. Why not get rid of this man, if that's all we can expect?
In this context, one might think that, for all of Biden's bluster about confronting the Kremlin, Republican candidate Donald Trump would probably be a better president for the Ukrainians. After all, Trump's foreign policy was obviously more assertive than Biden's. Ukraine, quite exceptionally, is seen as an area in which the former president could be much more conciliatory than the current one, and could even allow Moscow to triumph. The dilemma arises: Should observers give more weight to Trump's overall foreign policy record or his questionable attitude? rhetoric towards Russia?
In January, Boris Johnson summed up this issue perfectly in his column in Daily Mail. There was, there wroteevery chance, under Trump, that the West[ould] be stronger and the world more stable. Trump, Johnson argued, was much tougher and more effective than Obama and Biden against Iran, against Bashar al-Assad, against NATO allies and, consequently, against other foreign policy issues. However, Johnson admitted to having some degree of concern about what policy Republicans might adopt toward Ukraine. Ultimately, his conclusion about Trump's past policies was optimistic: I just can't believe Trump will abandon the Ukrainians. Mike Pompeo recently made a similar argument: narrative an audience in kyiv: Let the reality of the Trump administration and its policy towards Ukraine be guided by what the second Trump administration will look like.
The calls for Trump’s record are indeed compelling. The burden of proof is on those who suggest that his policies in a second term would be radically different from those he pursued in his first, and it is all the heavier because he never misses an opportunity. of to boast on how he treated Putin. Therefore, the possibility of US support for Ukraine ceasing under a new Trump presidency seems remote.
Yet the question remains: In its efforts to quickly end the conflict in Eastern Europe, would a second Trump administration significantly increase military aid to Ukraine in hopes of quickly rolling back Russian gains, or would she hastily push through a peace treaty allowing Russia to continue to most of its captured territory? Johnson's article makes it clear that he thinks the first solution is likely.
Retired Lieutenant General Keith Kellogg of the Related to Trump The America First Policy Institute presents a significantly different strategy in a context opinion article in a good place Featured on the Institute's website. Drawing on Trump's own comments, Kellogg says the presidential candidate could threaten Putin with unprecedented arms deliveries to Ukraine, but that doing so would serve to facilitate peace negotiations after a ceasefire. -fire along current lines. Even though Kellogg's vision includes security guarantees for Ukraine, the prospect of not reconquering the occupied territories may be unacceptable to some.
Then again, the Biden administration doesn't seem interested in anything other than a stalemate either. Phillips O'Brien, professor of strategic studies, criticized the president for his half-measures regarding Ukraine, in writing that Washington does not seem to want Ukrainian victory at all. On the contrary, he believes, the White House probably wants to impose a sordid deal on kyiv, in which the Ukrainians cede large parts of their country, including Crimea. This explains, he said, the government's apparent determination to provide Ukraine with virtually no long-range weapons sufficient to strike targets in places like the Crimean peninsula. Jonathan Sweet and Mark Toth also argued, in September 2023, that Washington still cannot decide whether it really wants Ukraine to win. Sweet and Toth criticized the administration for its excessive focus on equipping Ukraine with defensive weapons and its failure to provide the deep strike and precision capabilities needed to repel Russian forces.
Of course, Biden could be bolder as a lame duck during his second term, and thus support Ukraine more vigorously. Yet there seems little reason to expect such a change. After all, the president has been downright reckless in his quest to become the new FDR, his likely violation of the Constitution, and its withdrawal from Afghanistan. Shyness did not seem to torment him in these cases. More relevantly, Andrei Piontkovsky and Frederick Starr trace the US government's weakness in countering Putin boils down to the Burns-Sullivan philosophy of appeasement. The White House's weakness towards Ukraine appears ideological and is therefore likely to persist during a second term.
Yet it is a popular truism that Trump's approach to foreign policy is unpredictable. So, how, in the face of divergent opinions, can we hope to assess what our strategy will be regarding Ukraine? The main clue will perhaps be the people the former president surrounds himself with. It is revealing that the famous Project 2025, describe as a presidential transition project that assembles staff for a potential Republican presidency starting in 2025, works below THE watchword the personal is the policy.
The identity of Trump's running mate will be particularly important given how central Vice presidents have been involved in U.S. foreign policy over the past several decades, including during the former president's first term. Ukraine supporters should therefore pay attention to Trump's choice for this position, a choice almost always announcement in July or August. From their point of view, the best candidate might be Robert O'Briennational security advisor from 2019 to 2021. This talented architect of foreign policy was unequivocal: We have to win this thing in Ukraine. OBrien does not seem to be one of the assets most likely choice for vice president but can receive others job in the next cabinet of real estate moguls. It will also be interesting to know what positions, if any, figures like Mike Pompeo and Ben Carson are recruited.
If elected, Donald Trump will enter the White House at a decisive moment. Mark Galeotti argued that Western sanctions are creating bottlenecks in the Russian economy, with the government plugging the cracks in a way that is unsustainable in the long term. Perhaps most striking, he writes, is that the 2024 budget is based on the assumption that defense spending can be reduced in 2025. Hopefully, a second Trump presidency will prove that such hopes have been in vain.
