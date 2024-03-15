Latinos, turning to Trump, land at the center of the 2024 campaign





Former President Donald J. Trump's growing support among Latino voters threatens to upend the coalition that has delivered victories to Democrats for more than a decade, putting the politically divided group at the center of a bitter fight that could determine elections across the country.

Polls show that Mr. Trump's standing with Latino voters has increased since his defeat in 2020, with some surveys finding that he won more than 40% of those voters, a level not seen for a Republican in two decades . That force is pushing Democrats to play defense to retain the vast majority of Latino voters they have relied on to win in recent years.

This shift underscores a harsh reality of the 2024 election: Neither party can win with white voters alone.

As the fight for the White House and Congress shifts more directly to racially diverse states, both parties will need to rely on coalitions that include Black, Asian and Hispanic voters.

Latino voters will make up about 15 percent of eligible voters this year, and 33 percent of eligible voters in California, where several swing districts are poised to determine control of the House. Elections in Arizona and Nevada, where Latinos make up about one in four eligible voters, have the potential to tip the balance of power in the Senate.

The fight for the presidency has spread in recent elections, from the battlegrounds of the Rust Belt to the Sun Belt. President Biden relied on his victories in Arizona, Georgia and Nevada to win in 2020. This year, both parties are investing heavily in these states to persuade the large number of Hispanic voters they believe are up for grabs. .

The Latino electorate was once seen as a huge liability for Republicans. Today, that's proving to be an asset, said Daniel Garza, executive director of Libre Initiative, a conservative group that targets Latino voters and is funded by Americans for Prosperity, the group founded by Charles and David Koch. Republicans can't win without them; it would be a political mistake not to have them in a winning coalition.

The changes within a large and diverse demographic defy simple explanation. Differences between regions, generations and economic factors all play a role.

Mr. Trump has found new support among Latinos who work in law enforcement along the Mexican border, Cuban-Americans in Florida opposed to policies they see as approximating socialism, evangelical Christians attracted by Christian nationalism and second- and third-generation U.S.-born Latinos who are more likely to identify and vote like their white peers.

One of the clearest trends is the education divide. Tracking the gap among voters overall, Mr. Trump is increasingly performing better among Hispanic voters without a college degree than among college-educated Hispanics.

The nation's Latino population is so large now that it presents multiple histories, said Mark Hugo Lopez, director of race and ethnicity research at the Pew Research Center. It has already changed and it may change again, but even if actions don't change, the numbers will continue to rise and that will have significant implications.

The changes open up a tantalizing prospect for Republicans: The parties could see a political realignment, with Republicans pulling some working-class black and Latino voters out of the Democratic coalition and Democrats gaining a slice of the high-income, educated white population . It's a voter swap that could provide a lifeline for Republicans, whose reliance on white voters in a rapidly diversifying country has had strategists predicting disaster for years.

A moment like this would have been unimaginable in 2016, said Patrick Ruffini, a pollster who says the Republican Party is assembling a more multiracial coalition. The view was that Republicans needed to show restraint on immigration reform. Now you have a character who not only ignores it, but completely subverts it. It debunks decades of conventional wisdom.

However, it is unclear how major and lasting the changes brought by the Trump era will be. Polls on partisanship show that Latino voters have been fairly stable in their partisan identification, although they have more recently begun to drift toward the Republican Party. Republicans have gained some support among black voters in polls, but there is no clear evidence of a mass movement.

Some Democratic strategists say current polls overestimate Hispanic support for Mr. Trump, in part because they risk excluding too many voters who primarily speak Spanish. They also believe that many Hispanic voters will return to President Biden in the coming months, arguing that Mr. Trump's rhetoric will push them away.

Democrats are balancing two realities: The polls were wrong and we won, but there are still warning signs, said Tory Gavito, a Democratic strategist who conducts focus groups with Hispanic voters. She said she often hears these voters focus on their economic security.

Status threats are powerful because Latino voters know they are in a race to avoid last place, she said. They don't want to lose out and they know it's an uphill climb.

It's hard to overstate the strong growth in Latino voters over the past 20 years. An estimated 36 million Latinos are eligible to vote this year, an increase of nearly four million from 2020 and more than double from 2008.

Many Latino voters have long held tenuous allegiance to one party or the other. In 2004, for example, about four in ten Latino voters chose George W. Bush, representing the greatest support ever among Latinos for a Republican presidential candidate.

Just four years later, the Democratic advantage nearly doubled, with nearly 70 percent of Latino voters choosing Barack Obama over Sen. John McCain of Arizona, according to exit polls. In 2020, with Mr. Trump, support for Republicans resumed.

Since 2020, Republicans have increased their contact with Hispanic voters. They attracted more Hispanic candidates, particularly in parts of Florida, Texas and New Mexico, and contacted voters more frequently in Spanish. Major evangelical groups that once focused largely on white congregations have expanded their political reach to Latino churches.

This election will be decided by the margins, and we are going to reach out to these voters aggressively, said Danielle Alvarez, a spokeswoman for the Trump campaign. If we can keep this momentum going, if we can fend off Biden's support, we will win.

Many Democrats were stunned by Republican incursions, as Mr. Trump continued to unleash incendiary rhetoric on immigrants, including those from Latin America, poisoning the blood of our country and promising draconian policies such as mass expulsions. He advanced the Great Replacement conspiracy theory, claiming that Democrats welcome undocumented immigrants to the United States because they will allow them to vote illegally for the party.

Interviews and surveys suggest that many Latino voters do not see themselves as the target of Mr. Trump’s comments. Instead, they often say they welcome his comments on the border crackdown and see him as helping business owners and the economy.

Democrats are failing us again and again, said George Rodriguez, 57, who lives in Las Vegas and considers himself a Chicano Republican. They are losing us because we don't want handouts. We don't want, we don't need your hug. We want direction. We want jobs.

Some polls show that Latino voters' opinion of the Democratic Party remains positive. A Pew Research Center survey last year found that nearly 80 percent of Latino voters thought the Democratic Party really cared about Latinos and about 70 percent said the party was working hard to win Latino votes, compared to 45 percent for Republicans.

To some extent, the shift among Latino voters could be due as much to dissatisfaction with Mr. Biden as to enthusiasm for Mr. Trump. Young Latino voters, like other young voters, are moving away from Mr. Biden out of frustration with the economy and the war in Gaza. And Latinos have turned to Mr. Trump at the same rate as Latino men, worrying some Democratic strategists who are counting on abortion rights as a major issue this fall.

I want to hear something positive more often, said Elisa Iiguez, 69, who emigrated from Mexico to Southern California more than 40 years ago. She has almost always voted for Democrats and plans to vote for Mr. Biden, she said, but she has become frustrated in recent years. We need to care more about the people who are already here. We all want the same rights.

The Biden campaign says it is particularly focused on two groups: people who voted for Hillary Clinton, the Democratic nominee, in 2016 and switched to Mr. Trump in 2020, and a much broader group of new or inconsistent. Latinos make up a significant portion of both categories.

The president's campaign is not asking for but earning the support of our community, Michelle Villegas, Latino vote director for the Biden campaign, said in a statement.

Biden campaign officials said they have spent about $25 million and plan to spend another $30 million on advertising on television, radio and online platforms that appeal to large Latino audiences .

The political arm of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, known as BOLD PAC, has also encouraged candidates to use Spanglish in their ads to reach native English speakers, who make up a large majority of Latino voters.

“Our party has not done the best job of actually speaking to the Latino community because we have too often been seen as monolithic and taken for granted,” said Rep. Maxwell Alejandro Frost, a Florida Democrat and U.S. Afro-Cuban, who leads some of these parties. efforts.

Mr Frost said he had been encouraged by the party's outreach efforts so far this year. The president does not have to do it alone.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2024/03/14/us/politics/trump-biden-campaign-latino-voters.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos