PM Narendra Modi: It will be the buzzword…





Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the first stones of three new semiconductor factories in the country on Wednesday March 13. As part of India's efforts to strengthen its semiconductor ecosystem, three new chip factories – two in Gujarat and one in Assam are being set up – in addition to the under-construction chip factory in Sanand in Gujarat. Tata Group is in the process of setting up two of these three new factories.

Speaking about India's early chip projects, Prime Minister Modi wrote that going forward, 'made in India' would be a big 'buzzword' in the industry. “Made in India will be the buzzword when it comes to semiconductors,” PM Modi said. Along with the post, he shared a video of over two minutes with the post.

Plants, as well as Micron The unit being built in Sanand, Gujarat, aims to help reduce India's dependence on countries like Vietnam. The projects for which the foundation was laid included Tata Group's Rs 91,000-crore plant at Dholera to manufacture 50,000 wafers per month and another Rs 27,000-crore unit at Morigaon, Assam, along with a Rs 7,600 crore CG Power of the Murugappa Group in Sanand, Gujarat. .

Speaking on the occasion, Modi said that only a handful of countries are manufacturing semiconductors today and stressed the need for a reliable system. supply chain after the disruptions caused by the pandemic. “For the first time, India dreamed of manufacturing semiconductors in the 1960s. But even after that, the governments of the time failed to take advantage of these opportunities. The main reasons behind this were lack “will and lack of effort to turn our promises into achievements. and lack of capacity to make visionary decisions for the country,” he added.

“The people who were part of these governments said there was no need to rush because this was a future need. Hiding behind India's poverty, they continued to ignore all these investments needed for modern needs. They would commit corruption worth thousands of millions of rupees, but would not invest in semiconductor manufacturing,” he said.

No country can develop with such thinking, he said.

“That is why our government is working with forward thinking and a futuristic approach. Today, we are moving forward with the ambition to compete with developed countries in the semiconductor sector,” he said. he declares.

“Only a few countries in the world manufacture semiconductors, and Covid-19 has taught us a lesson in having a reliable and resilient supply chain. India looks forward to playing a very important role in this direction” , Modi said.

He said the country has always been a space, nuclear and digital power.

“In the coming time, we will start commercial production of semiconductor products. The days are not far when India will also become a global power in this field,” he said.

“The 21st century is a technology-driven century, and we cannot imagine it without a microchip. Made-in-India and designed-in-India chips will create a great capacity to take India towards self-reliance,” a- he declared.

