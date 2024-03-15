How the Trump campaign plans to use its court dates for political purposes





Donald Trump's campaign is hatching a plan to make lemonade out of lemons as a full schedule of court appearances is about to overwhelm his political calendar.

The strategy, the former president's advisers tell NBC News, will be to try to portray President Joe Biden as someone who is trying to imprison his political opponents, to blur the lines between Trump's legal problems and those of Biden, to create policy-focused counterprogramming events and ultimately push to delay the trials for as long as possible.

The unprecedented task of a presidential candidate simultaneously influencing the courts and public opinion has long loomed in the background. Trump turned his legal woes into primary gold, but repeating that feat in a general election where swing voters matter is more difficult.

The first criminal trial is scheduled to begin March 25, when a Manhattan jury will consider accusations that Trump falsified business records to conceal cash payments to an adult film star during his 2016 campaign. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, however, said Thursday that he was not opposed to delaying the start of the trial by 30 days.

Besides the obvious legal pitfalls, the trial will bring Trump into courtrooms most of the day, at least four days a week, as the general election kicks off a trial that could last eight weeks. This means that Trump will sometimes run for president in a functional part-time capacity, unable to do things like regularly hold live campaign events or raise money.

Trump's criminal legal troubles, which include dozens of separate accusations in four separate indictments, have served as political fuel in the GOP primary among grassroots voters who almost universally, though without evidence, have viewed the issue through the prism of Biden using the legal system to pursue his main political rival.

However, as the general election approaches, the politics of Trump's legal difficulties are becoming increasingly murky.

And his team knows it.

The indictments are not ideal, we would prefer the boss not to be in court, a senior Trump adviser said. But there will be an attempt here to make lemonade out of lemons.

Another acknowledged that it was clearly a scheduling conflict, but added: We will work it out.

On weekends between trial days, Trump is expected to hold more policy-focused events, drawing contrasts between his proposals and Biden's record. Events will take place in specific communities affected by the specific policy being put forward that day. Additionally, on Wednesday, a day of the week without a court date, Trump is expected to focus on fundraising.

At this point in the campaign, unlike the post-Labor Day period, Trump's schedule would not be filled with rallies. But the court dates risk easing his political schedule while he is on trial.

To try to fill the Trump void, the team plans to deploy more high-profile campaign surrogates to have a voice outside of New York news conferences, and increase attacks on Biden on issues such as immigration, mental health, crime and the economy. according to one of Trump's advisers.

They will also work to counter attacks from his political enemies that a second Trump term would bring an aspiring dictator to the White House.

They [Democrats] “We're going to try to campaign on abortion and that we're a threat to democracy,” the Trump adviser said. It's hard to say that we represent a threat to democracy when we try to imprison political opponents.

Matthew Bartlett, a Republican strategist, said it was difficult to predict the effect of Trump's trials on the election because an unprecedented part of American history now collides with the unpredictability of electoral politics.

We don't even really need to win the debate, we just need to neutralize it.

Trump advisor

There are serious accusations, but it is unclear whether the American public is currently able to distinguish each individual case or even the critical details, he said.

The New York hush money case is expected to be the first Trump indictment to go to trial, but others will likely tie the former president to courtrooms throughout the general election schedule.

He was also indicted in federal court in Florida for his handling of classified documents after his presidency, a case in which prosecutors requested a trial this calendar year but the judge has yet to set a date after agreeing to delay the original start time of May. .

He faces another federal trial in Washington, D.C., on charges related to his efforts to overturn the 2020 election. That case is on hold while the Supreme Court considers Trump's claim that he is in protected from criminal charges for his actions while president. If the high court allows the case to move forward, it could mean Trump's highest-profile trial will take place in the final sprint before Election Day.

Finally, Trump faces separate charges in Georgia for efforts by him and his allies to overturn the results of the 2020 election in the state. The proposed trial date for this case is August 5, but delays are expected. The judge in the case is currently considering whether to disqualify prosecutor Fani Willis for alleged misconduct related to her relationship with a subordinate.

Procedural delays are also a key part of Trump's legal strategy.

What if none of this is heard or resolved before the election? said one Trump supporter. I mean, so what? what are we talking about here?

The stunning character of a former and potentially future president accused of trying to thwart a smooth transition of power has been Democrats' primary concern, but is also at the heart of Trump's campaign strategy as their candidate is stuck before the courts.

Advisers believe that if they amplify attacks on Biden that attempt to create an equivalence between Trump's legal issues and Biden's, they can effectively muddy the waters with voters and, in doing so, make legal issues, including those linked to electoral interference, less important.

We don't even really need to win the debate, we just need to neutralize it, another Trump adviser said. If we do, the decision calculus favors us.

Key to that strategy will be the report released by special counsel Robert Hur, a former Trump-era Justice Department official who was appointed last year by Attorney General Merrick Garland to investigate the handling of the records classified by Biden after his term as vice president.

Hur did not indict Biden, but his report left plenty of ammunition for the president's political critics.

In the report released last month, Hur wrote that he did not recommend indicting Biden, in part because a jury would view him as a friendly, well-meaning older man with a poor memory, a description Democrats have characterized as overt partisan politics. while Republicans have used it to continue building a narrative that Biden is in mental decline. The transcript of Hurs' interview was more nuanced, showing the president stumbling over some facts but clearly recalling others.

The Hur report gives the Trump campaign a one-two punch.

This allows his collaborators to highlight both his mental acuity and the idea that there is an armed justice system. A key difference in the classified documents case is that Biden cooperated with investigators when it was discovered that he may have kept classified documents, while Trump did not. Still, Republicans say the fact that Biden was not charged and that Trump faces 37 counts after his discovery is further evidence of a two-tiered justice system.

These are the kinds of things that can really help us turn the tide in this area, the Trump adviser said. This is something people will hear a lot more about.

Rob Godfrey, a Republican strategist based in South Carolina, said the value of Trump's weaponization of the government argument is more effective with the Republican Party's base voters than with persuasive voters in a general election, which is confirmed by polling data.

In February, 21% of Republicans thought Trump had committed serious federal crimes, a figure that jumped to 57% among independent voters, according to a New York Times/Siena tracking poll. An NBC News poll conducted in February also found that Trump's reputation would be harmed by a felony conviction. Trump led Biden 47 to 42 percent overall, but Biden took a narrow 45 to 43 percent lead when respondents were asked what they would think of Trump if he were convicted of a crime .

That's why, Godfrey says, Trump's message needs to be two-pronged.

Let the trials continue to keep the grassroots supporters solidified behind him, because that obviously motivates them, he said. But when it comes to independent voters, when it comes to more moderate Republican voters, it's an open question how motivating the lawsuits are.

So what the Trump campaign and its allies should do, Godfrey added, is make sure these people focus on the policy differences between the two candidates.

