PTI central committee demands immediate release of Imran – Pakistan





ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) central committee on Thursday denounced the detention of former Prime Minister Imran Khan and demanded an immediate order for his release.

The committee, in its meeting, discussed in detail various issues including delay in appeals in cases against PTI founder president, security of his wife Bushra Bibi and recount of votes in various constituencies of Punjab .

According to a statement, during the meeting, the PTI legal team provided an overview to the core committee of Mr. Khan's cases.

The forum strongly condemned the incarceration of the PTI founding president in these cases.

Expresses concern over the threats to Bushra's health and life; Sher Afzal Marwat demands accountability for mistakes

They made it clear that the state's intentions to subject Mr. Khan to political vendetta were on full display during the speedy trial in fabricated cases, such as Toshakhana and Chiffre, in which he was hastily convicted .

The PTI central committee has expressed displeasure over tactics used to delay appeals against court rulings.

The participants demanded that all cases against Imran Khan be dealt with in accordance with the Constitution and law, and orders be issued for the release of the PTI founder president by ending all such cases immediately.

The commission expressed serious concerns over threats to the health and life of former first lady Ms. Bushra. The members strongly denounced his detention in the Banigala sub-jail against his will, thereby putting his life in danger. The forum called for providing full security to the former first lady and immediately addressing the threats to her health and life.

Further, the forum termed recount of votes in various constituencies of Punjab as unconstitutional, adding that after February 8, PTI's constitutional seats were stolen under the pretext of unconstitutional vote recount and were offered to PML- NOT.

The PTI central committee reiterated its demand that all these constituencies should also be audited in light of the current Form 45s and all seats stolen by the PTI should be returned to the party in accordance with the Constitution and the law.

Marwat deplores his mistakes

While reacting to the PHC's decision, PTI chief Sher Afzal Marwat said Imran Khan was disappointed with the order and had given instructions to challenge it.

However, he linked the party's legal problems to two mistakes regarding the PTI's decision to forge an alliance with other parties.

According to Mr. Marwat, the PTI founder approved the alliance with JUI-Sherani and a three-member committee, including him, Asad Qaiser, lawyer Gohar held several meetings with the party leadership and almost started agree on the terms of reference of the alliance.

Mr. Khan gave the green signal to sign the terms of reference, but a few days later, JUI-Sherani was sidelined, Mr. Marwat claimed. There is still a question mark as to why this happened and the party needs to introspect on this issue.

The second mistake, according to Mr. Marwat, was made after the proposed alliance with the Majlis Wahdat-i-Muslimeen.

The only reason for this alliance was to save the seats reserved for the PTI, but some people started sectarian propaganda, Mr. Marwat said.

He added that it was then decided to ally with the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) and the party lost 80 seats because of these two bad decisions.

Whoever took these decisions must be identified and the party must take disciplinary action against him, he said, adding that although he is a senior PTI leader, he too is not in a position to attribute guilt to anyone.

Imran Khan's instructions were ignored, and even I have no idea which were implemented, Mr. Marwat said, adding that the party was aware that the alliance with the SIC would lead to challenges judicial.

While terming the 2024 general elections a revolution, Mr. Marwat lamented that the nation had given a heavy mandate to the PTI but the party's seats were being reduced with each passing day.

Published in Dawn, March 15, 2024

