Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited to visit Bhutan next week





In a significant move to strengthen bilateral ties, India and Bhutan are gearing up for high-level visits that promise to deepen ties between the two neighboring countries. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit Bhutan next week, while Bhutan's new Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay is currently visiting India. In a social media post, after meeting the Prime Minister of Bhutan, PM Modi said, “I sincerely thank His Majesty the King of Bhutan and @PMBhutan for inviting me to visit Bhutan next week. “ Nice to meet my friend and Prime Minister of Bhutan @tsheringtobgay during his first visit abroad during this term. We had productive discussions covering various aspects of our unique and special partnership. I extend my sincere thanks to His Majesty the King of Bhutan and @PMBhutan for having invited pic.twitter.com/Ab7wXH2TVt Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 14, 2024 Tobgay took office in January this year, the second time he has become his country's prime minister. Prime Minister Modi's last visit to Bhutan in August 2019 marked one of the first foreign engagements of his second term, underscoring the importance India attaches to its relations with Bhutan. These visits assume immense significance as they come at a time when both countries are intensifying efforts to improve connectivity, particularly the first rail connection between the two countries. The ambitious initiative, discussed during Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck's visit to Delhi last November, aims to connect Bhutan's Gelephu to Assam's Kokrajhar via a rail link. One of the main areas of focus during upcoming visits is expected to be the electricity sector. Efforts are also underway to upgrade infrastructure on both sides of the border, with plans to improve facilities at land customs posts in Dadgiri, Assam and Gelephu in Bhutan. These initiatives aim to facilitate seamless cross-border trade and strengthen regional connectivity. Watch | Elections in India: two new election commissioners appointed before the elections Financial connectivity has been another focal point of bilateral cooperation, exemplified by the successful launch of the RuPay card in Bhutan. This initiative, launched in two phases in 2019 and 2020, enables payments in both countries using RuPay cards issued by the respective banks, thereby facilitating financial transactions and strengthening economic ties. The special relationship between India and Bhutan extends to development cooperation, particularly in the hydropower sector. The transfer of the 720 MW Mangdechhu Hydropower Project from the Mangdechhu Hydropower Project Authority to the Bhutanese Government in 2022 highlighted the shared commitment to sustainable energy development.

