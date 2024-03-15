PTI denounces politically motivated prosecution of Imran





LAHORE:

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has launched a scathing criticism against what it sees as unfair and politically motivated legal actions against its founder and former prime minister, Imran Khan. In a strongly worded statement, the PTI leadership asserted that the charges against Khan lacked both legal basis and constitutional validity.

The condemnation came following the party's central committee meeting convened on Thursday, where party leaders vehemently denounced what they described as a targeted campaign against Imran Khan. Examples cited included the Toshakhana and Cypher cases, which PTI said were subject to rushed judgments.

Expressing frustration over perceived delays in the appeal process against what they say were unconstitutional verdicts, the committee met at the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa House in Islamabad under the chairmanship of Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, Chairman of the PTI.

Notable participants included Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) Chairman Sahibzada Hamid Raza, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Omar Ayub Khan and several other prominent members of the PTI and the Sunni Ittehad Council.

During the meeting, discussions focused on nominations of Senate candidates and addressed critical issues related to ongoing legal proceedings. Imran Khan's legal team briefed the committee members on the status of the pending cases, leading to a unanimous demand for their immediate dismissal.

The initial talks mainly focused on Khan's legal battles, extending to consultations on decisions taken by the Peshawar High Court and subsequent action plans. Ali Amin Gandapur also informed the participants about a meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

However, tensions and controversies emerged between members, with SIC president Sahibzada Hamid Raza airing his grievances. Additionally, clashes broke out between top party leaders including Latif Khosa, Salman Akram Raja, Shoaib Shaheen and Sher Afzal Marwat, leading to the premature departure of several members.

Stressing the importance of following legal and constitutional principles in handling Imran Khan's cases, the committee sought dismissal of what it termed as baseless allegations. Concerns have also been raised over the safety of former first lady Bushra Bibi, wife of Imran Khan, amid reports of her alleged detention in Bani Gala sub-jail against her will. The committee strongly opposed his alleged detention and called for enhanced security measures to ensure his well-being.

Furthermore, the commission condemned the recount of votes in several constituencies of Punjab, denouncing it as unconstitutional. Allegations have been made that seats won by the PTI were illegally transferred to rival parties, including the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), since February 8. The committee demanded a complete audit of the affected constituencies on the basis of authentic Form 45 documents, as well as with restoration of the allegedly misappropriated seats in accordance with constitutional and legal provisions.

In an informal interaction with the media, PTI Central President Chaudhry Pervez Elahi slammed the ban on meetings in Adiala jail as illegal and unconstitutional. He expressed concerns that the public mandate for the PTI was being undermined, leading to what he called the rise of “TikTok leaders”. Elahi warned that those in power should fear divine retaliation, as people increasingly turn to divine justice.

Elahi also announced PTI's intention to hold nationwide protests until its mandate is restored, hinting at a potential coalition among opposition parties against alleged electoral irregularities. The remarks were made during Elahi's appearance before the FIA ​​court in Lahore, where he addressed journalists.

