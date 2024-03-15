



LONDON, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Boris Johnson This would be a handicap for the Conservatives' election campaign according to Lord Ashcroft's latest poll, and Labor has increased its lead even though voters supported some budget measures. Research results include: Clear majorities approved certain budget measures, including the new tax on vaping products (81%), the increase in the tobacco tax (79%), the freeze on fuel taxes (76%) and the reduction in national insurance (63%). However, only 14% think the budget would make them better off personally and only 1 in 10 think the same for the country as a whole.

The voters said Keir Starmer And Rachel Reeves would do a better job of managing the economy than Rishi Sunak And Jeremy Hunt by a margin of 13 points, compared to 10 points in February.

The voters said Following the news that Boris Johnson prepares to campaign for the Conservatives in the election, we found that voters believe 59% to 20% that he would be a liability for the Conservatives rather than an asset. They said the same thing about the numbers, notably Rishi Sunak (from 47% to 18%), David Cameron (from 41% to 25%) and Jeremy Hunt (from 40% to 19%) but no Penny Biting which was considered a campaign asset by 28% to 21%.

On the Labor side, the biggest liabilities were Jeremy Corbyn (from 61% to 14%), Tony Blair (from 50% to 19%) and Ed Miliband (from 34% to 23%). Keir Starmer was considered a net liability of 33% to 31%, and Angela Rayner from 27% to 24%. Only Rachel Reeves was considered a net asset, from 25% to 17%.

prepares to campaign for the Conservatives in the election, we found that voters believe 59% to 20% that he would be a liability for the Conservatives rather than an asset. They said the same thing about the numbers, notably Biting On the Labor side, the biggest liabilities were Miliband Rayner Star directed Altar as best Prime Minister by 33% (unchanged since Feb ) to 19% (-1%). Nearly half (48%) responded “don’t know.” Only 42% of 2019 conservatives appointed Altar .

Altar Feb Altar Only 17% of all voters and 24% of 2019 conservatives thought they would replace Rishi Sunak as leader would improve the party's chances in the next election. 52% thought it would make no difference and 10% thought it would make the Conservatives' chances worse.

Following Rishi Sunak speech on the topic, we found 46% (including 60% of 2019 conservatives) saying we need new, tougher laws to crack down on extremism in the country. Britain , while 38% believe we should use the laws we already have. 20% said Islamist extremism was the biggest threat, with 15% citing right-wing extremism, and 52% said both were equally serious. The 2019 Conservatives declared Islamist extremism was the biggest threat by 35% to 3%, while Labor voters cited right-wing extremism by 31% to 8%. Just 3% of all voters said neither posed a serious threat.

Islamist Islamist In the wake of Redbird IMI offer for the Telegraph and the Spectator , 66% of all voters (including 76% of 2019 Conservative voters and 66% of Labor voters) agreed that “foreign governments should not be allowed to own British media, directly or indirectly”. 14% said they should be allowed to own UK media as long as they do not influence what is published or broadcast, and just 5% said there was no problem with Foreign governments own British media.

39% said they wanted a general election in May, with 22% preferring the fall and 8% wanting to wait. January 2025 . In 2019, conservatives preferred fall (33%) to May (23%), with only 12% wanting to wait until the last possible moment.

. In 2019, conservatives preferred fall (33%) to May (23%), with only 12% wanting to wait until the last possible moment. Taking those who rate their chances of voting for their highest-rated party at 50/100 or more, voting intentions in the next election were Labor 45%, Conservatives 23%, UK Reform 11%, Greens 8%, Liberal Democrats . 6%. Among 2019 Conservatives, the average probability of voting Conservative again was 42/100 (compared to 48 in 2019). Feb ), while the probability of Labor voters remaining loyal to their party was 69/100 (up from 66).

Feb Just 1 in 10 people currently intending to vote Conservative say they are enthusiastic about their vote (“they are doing a good job and deserve to win”), compared to 37% of Labor supporters who said the same. A majority (54%) of conservative supporters said they weren't very enthusiastic (“not everything they've done is right, but they're doing pretty well considering the circumstances they're facing”).

Nearly one in three Conservatives (32%) said they were not at all enthusiastic (“I'm not very happy with them, but they're better than the alternative”), compared to just 17%. Labor voters who said the same thing to give them a party. Labor and Liberal Democrat majorities voters said they would be willing to vote for the other's party if they had a better chance of beating the Conservatives at the local level. 5,299 adults were surveyed online between 7 and March 11, 2024. Data were weighted to be representative of all adults in Britain. Full details and data tables are available at LordAshcroftPolls.com LORD ASHCROFT KCMG PC is an international businessman, philanthropist, pollster and author. He is a former vice-president of the Conservative Party and honorary president of the International Union for Democracy. His recent political books include Red Queen: The unauthorized biography of Angela Rayner; Going bankrupt: the rise of Rishi SunakAnd Red Knight: The unauthorized biography of Monsieur Keir Starmer. LordAshcroftPolls.com // LordAshcroft.com // Twitter/Facebook: @LordAshcroft Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2000968/4593538/Lord_Ashcroft_Logo.jpg

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lord-ashcroft-poll-labour-extend-lead-despite-budget-voters-say-boris-a-liability-not-an-asset-to-tory-campaign-302089313.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos