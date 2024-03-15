Prosecutor supports 30-day postponement of Donald Trump's secret trial





Prosecutors preparing to try Donald Trump in New York for allegedly concealing hush money payments said Thursday they will agree to a delay of up to 30 days after both sides received a deluge of documents , according to court documents.

2 minutes

Trump's team had previously asked to delay the March 25 start of the criminal trial, the first ever of a former US president. Trump, once again the Republican candidate in this year's elections, is accused of hiding cash payments related to his successful 2016 bid for the White House.

The former president, in a separate court in Florida on Thursday as his team sought to dismiss charges of mishandling classified documents, faces 34 counts of accounting fraud, which include transactions related to payments to the porn star Stormy Daniels.

The judge overseeing the case files rejected Trump's attempt to have the case dismissed for “unconstitutional vagueness” and did not rule on a second challenge his team filed against the prosecution.

Election rematch

In the hush-hush case, prosecutors say Trump illegally concealed funds paid to his longtime aide Michael Cohen, in order to reimburse him for payments made to bury stories about Trump's alleged extramarital sex with Daniels and a Playboy model. He denies the accusations.

A New York grand jury indicted Trump in March 2023 for payments made to Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford.

“(Prosecutors) do not object to a brief adjournment of up to 30 days to provide sufficient time for the defendant to review the (documents) from the U.S. Attorney's Office,” the Manhattan District Attorney said in his brief to the court.

“Yesterday afternoon…the USAO produced approximately 31,000 pages of additional records for both the People and the defense in response to the defendant's subpoena, and also indicated that a production Additional information would follow next week.”

Trump's legal team said on his Truth Social platform that “this case has no basis in law or fact and should be dismissed.”

Trump has previously called the procedure a “disgrace.”

“It's a rigged state. It's a rigged city. It's a shame,” he previously said.

Race against time

One expert suggested Trump's legal team was using delaying tactics to delay the trial.

“Trump and his lawyers are doing everything they can to prevent a case from going to trial before the November election,” said Carl Tobias, a law professor at the University of Richmond.

Trump faces four criminal cases as he campaigns to retake the White House, with his legal teams having so far failed to fend off actual trials ahead of the Nov. 5 vote.

Trump, who took advantage of his legal setbacks to revive his supporters and denounce Democratic opponent Joe Biden, claimed that the accusations were “just a way to hurt me in the election”.

Biden and Trump each won enough delegates Tuesday to clinch their party's nomination in the 2024 presidential race, all but ensuring a rematch and setting up one of the longest election campaigns in U.S. history.

The results of four statewide elections Tuesday, the latest in the months-long march to determine the standard bearers for the Democratic and Republican parties, were essentially a foregone conclusion as incumbent President Biden and former President Trump had already eliminated all the main challengers.

(AFP)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20240314-judge-rejects-bid-by-trump-to-dismiss-classified-documents-case The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos