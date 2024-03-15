Trump keeps talking weird about acid





For his interview with Newsmax's Greg Kelly, Donald Trump did not stray far from home. The two sat on formal, uncomfortable chairs in one of Mar-a-Lagos' self-consciously ornate rooms for a discussion about President Biden's ineptitude.

We have a man who can't speak, Trump said of Biden. He cannot negotiate. He doesn't know he's alive. As a result, the former president concluded, we are living in a very dangerous time for our country.

This all came shortly after Trump claimed that Hillary Clinton destroyed some emails with acid, a claim that is not only false, but has also been debunked countless times over the past eight years. But it's still lodged in his brain, one way or another, and he can't or won't dislodge it.

Subscribe to How to Read This Chart, a weekly data newsletter from Philip Bump

Because this claim is so old and because it has been disproven many times (for example), let's quickly go through it. In August 2016, after House Republicans investigating Clinton stumbled upon her use of a private email server, former South Carolina congressman (and current Fox News host) Trey Gowdy announced that Clinton's team used free software called BleachBit to erase a hard drive that once contained her emails. (The messages determined by his lawyers to be related to his government work had already been transmitted.)

Days later, prepared remarks for a speech Trump was giving in Ohio included a promise that important email records would no longer be deleted or digitally laundered, a reference to the software's name. But during the speech, Trump unleashed a riff.

Important email records will no longer be deleted or digitally altered, something they just discovered two days ago, he claimed. Bleached, whitened. Costly process. For what? For what? Thirty-three thousand emails were laundered through a very expensive process. Wondering what's going on?

A few days later, bleach (which chemists will say is a base) was turned acidic in a social media post. This transmutation was accompanied by comments about the discovery that the decommissioned devices had been physically destroyed by her technical team, a common practice, and one that Clinton herself did not undertake.

The election is near, so Crooked Hillary is getting up and campaigning tomorrow. Why did she hammer 13 devices and send emails with acid?

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 4, 2016

From that day until today, this is Trump's speech.

Federal investigators have released Hillary Clinton. She hammered her phones, Trump told Kelly this week. She used all kinds of acidity tests and everything else. They call it, uh, BleachBit, but it's basically acid that will destroy everything in a 10 mile radius. I mean, what she did was incredible. Nothing happens to him.

He then disparaged Clinton's husband, the former president.

Nothing happens to Bill Clinton; he took it out in his socks, Trump said. You know, the famous sock bag.

This too is incorrect. Trump appears to be confusing a case involving Clinton aide Sandy Berger in which Berger removed classified documents by apparently putting them in his pants and socks with Clinton storing tapes of some of his conversations in his sock drawer.

But back to acid, a claim so ingrained in Trump's rhetoric that it has seeped into the right-wing media universe more widely.

In his most recent account, the statement is very specific. Clinton used acid tests, or I guess basically acid, that would destroy everything within a 10 mile radius. It's very Trumpian, this effort to take a minor detail and inflate it to apocalyptic proportions. Not only has the debunking of this claim had no apparent effect, but he is now so accustomed to making this absurd claim that he feels like basic misinformation is not enough for his audience.

This is certainly common behavior on Trump's part, both in the abstract and in the specific example. But the situation is more difficult today than before, given the extent to which Trump and his allies have focused on mental acuity as a necessary qualification for the presidency. Americans are being asked, as Trump struggles, in his conversation with Kelly, to view Biden as confused and muddled.

That sparked backlash, including from Biden's campaign team, which focused on uplifting moments in which Trump himself seemed confused. Just this week, Democratic lawmakers responded to criticism of Biden's memory by compiling clips showing Trump speaking badly or misidentifying people.

Trump has long been indifferent to the truth, and he continues to be. This story with bleach, however, seems different. This is a false thing that, first of all, makes no sense. This is also a false thing that many people have said over and over again. This is a false thing that doesn't even extend Trump's point to any significant degree: you can make the same (misleading) point just with the hammers!

Yet Trump can't help but say it. It's a worn groove in its patter, and he delivers it spontaneously. It has reached “onion-attached-to-my-belt” status.

This raises an interesting and (for Trump) unnecessary question. Which is more worrying: a president who sometimes forgets the truth, or a president who implacably refuses to acknowledge it?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2024/03/14/trump-acid-hillary-emails/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos