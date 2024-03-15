Judge rejects Trump's request to dismiss classified documents case on constitutional grounds





FORT PIERCE, Fla. (AP) A federal judge on Thursday rejected Donald Trump's bid to dismiss his classified documents criminal case and was skeptical during hours of arguments about a separate attempt to scuttle the prosecution before the trial.

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon issued a two-page order saying that while Team Trump had raised various arguments warranting serious consideration, a dismissal of the charges was not warranted.

Cannon, who was appointed to the bench by Trump, had made clear during more than three and a half hours of arguments that she was reluctant to dismiss any of the four criminal cases against the presumptive Republican nominee presidential election in 2024. She said at one point that it would be a completely extraordinary step to repeal an espionage law that underlies the bulk of the charges against Trump, but which her lawyers consider to be unconstitutionally vague.

As Trump looked on in the courtroom, his lawyers urged Cannon to dismiss the case, arguing that he had the legal right to keep the sensitive documents he is accused of illegally keeping after leaving the White House.

His lawyers say the Presidential Records Act gave him the authority to designate as personal property the documents he took with him to his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. Prosecutors countered that the files were clearly presidential, not personal, and included top-secret information and documents related to the nuclear programs and military capabilities of the United States and foreign countries.

WATCH: Special counsel for Biden's classified documents testifies at House hearing

Cannon's ruling only covered arguments relating to the Espionage Act. A separate motion debated Thursday whether Trump had the right under the Presidential Records Act to keep the documents, but the judge appeared reluctant to dismiss the case on those grounds as well.

It’s hard to see how that can lead to the dismissal of an indictment,” she told a Trump lawyer at one point.

The hearing was the second this month in the Florida case, which has moved slowly through the courts since prosecutors first filed the charges last June. Cannon heard arguments March 1 on when to set a trial date, but has not yet announced a date and gave no indication Thursday of when she might do so. Prosecutors urged the judge to set a date for this summer. Trump's lawyers hope to postpone that decision until after the election.

After the hearing, Trump, on his Truth Social platform, took note of the large crowd outside the courthouse, which included supporters carrying flags and honking signs in solidarity with the ex-president . He again said the lawsuits were a witch hunt inspired by President Joe Biden.

Some of Thursday's arguments centered on the 1978 law known as the Presidential Records Act. The law requires presidential documents to be turned over to the National Archives and Records Administration, although former presidents may retain notes and documents created for purely personal reasons.

Trump's lawyers say that under that law, he was free to handle the cases as he pleased.

He had initial classification authority, defense attorney Todd Blanche said. He had the power to do what he saw fit with his records.

READ MORE: 6 takeaways from the special advisers' report on Biden's classified documents

But prosecutor David Harbach told Cannon there were all sorts of reasons why that argument was wrong. Prosecutors say the records Trump is accused of possessing are presidential, not personal, records, and that the law was never designed to allow presidents to keep classified and top-secret documents, like those kept at Mar- a-Lago.

The documents charged in the indictment are not personnel records, period. That’s not the case,” Harbach said. They are far from being close to it within the meaning of the Presidential Records Act definition.

Trump's lawyers also challenged as too vague a law that criminalizes the unauthorized retention of national defense information, a charge that forms the basis of 32 of the 40 counts against Trump in the this case.

Defense attorney Emil Bove said the statute's ambiguity allows for what he calls selective enforcement by the Justice Department, leading to Trump's indictment but allowing others to avoid prosecution . Bove suggested that a recent report from special counsel Robert Hur that criticized President Joe Biden's handling of classified information and did not recommend charges proved his point about the lack of clarity.

When a law is unclear, Bove told Cannon, “The courts' obligation is to strike down the law and tell Congress to get it right.” »

Jay Bratt, another prosecutor on Smith's team, disputed that there was anything unclear in the law, and Cannon pointed out that overturning a law would be a very extraordinary step.

Trump is accused of intentionally keeping some of the nation's most sensitive documents at Mar-a-Lago, returning only a fraction of them at the request of the National Archives. Prosecutors say he urged his lawyer to hide the records and lie to the FBI that he no longer had them and asked staff to delete surveillance footage that allegedly showed boxes of documents moved within the property.

Cannon has suggested in the past that she views Trump's status as a former president as setting him apart from others who have kept classified documents.

After the Trump team sued the Justice Department in 2022 to recover its records, Cannon appointed a special master to conduct an independent review of documents collected during the FBI's search at Mar-a-Lago. That appointment was later overturned by a federal appeals court.

On Thursday, she addressed the unprecedented nature of the case and noted that no former president has ever been exposed to criminal prosecution for mishandling classified information.

But, Bratt responded, there has never been a situation quite like this.

Trump is separately charged in a federal case in Washington with conspiring to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. Trump argued in both federal cases that presidential immunity protected him from prosecution, although Cannon did did not agree to hear arguments on this assertion in the documents case.

The U.S. Supreme Court is scheduled to hear arguments next month on Trump's immunity claim in the election interference case.

Richer reported from Boston.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pbs.org/newshour/politics/judge-rejects-bid-by-trump-to-throw-out-classified-documents-case-on-constitutional-grounds The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos