Trump backtracks on plan to cut Medicare, Social Security amid backlash

Former President Donald Trump said he would never do anything that would harm or jeopardize Social Security or Medicare, walking back controversial comments he made days earlier suggesting cuts to health care programs. social protection.

Former US President and 2024 presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event in… [+] Rome, Georgia, March 9, 2024. (Photo by ELIJAH NOUVELAGE/AFP via Getty Images)

Key Facts

Trump told Breitbart in an interview published Thursday that he wants to cut government spending across the board, but those cuts would not include social programs.

There are so many budget cuts and so much waste in so many other areas, Trump reportedly said during the Mar-A-Lago interview Wednesday.

These statements contradict his suggestions Monday on CNBC that there is a lot to be done in terms of rights, in terms of reductions, adding that he would crack down on rights theft and mismanagement.

Trump's campaign claimed the media and his opponents selectively cut short his responses and said he was instead talking about reducing waste in general.

Those comments sparked a fierce backlash from President Joe Biden, who said Monday during a campaign speech in New Hampshire that I would never allow that to happen.

Key context

Trump's comments on welfare programs this week follow a similar pattern: He has repeatedly suggested in the past that he is open to cuts to Social Security and Medicare, before quickly downplaying his remarks in the face of criticism. In 2020, he told CNBC that entitlement cuts would be on the table at some point, contradicting his promise on the campaign trail not to meddle with Social Security. He accused Democrats of wanting to cut welfare programs, saying in a 2018 speech that they wanted to destroy your Social Security, while promising to save the program. His budgets as president also included spending cuts related to Medicare and Social Security. In 2019, he asked Congress to cut the Social Security budget, in part by reducing fraud, and called for a gradual reduction in Medicare spending over a period of years.

Surprising fact

Trump also attacked his primary opponents over their record on Social Security and Medicare, pointing to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' votes while serving in Congress in favor of resolutions recommending cuts of Medicare over 10 years. Trump's campaign also attacked former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley for her past support of a plan that would have turned Medicare into a voucher program.

Tangent

Democrats have for decades accused Republicans of wanting to cut Social Security and Medicare, known as the third pillar of politics because of their high approval ratings among the American public. Biden has deployed this strategy in his last two State of the Union addresses, telling viewers last week that many of my Republican friends want to put Social Security on the chopping block, adding that if anyone here tries to cut Social Security or Medicare or raising the retirement age, I will stop them!

