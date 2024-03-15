Judge denies Trump's motion to dismiss charges in documents caseExBulletin





A federal judge has denied a request by former President Donald Trump to dismiss charges in one of the criminal indictments he faces. Trump is accused of withholding and hiding classified and top-secret documents that he took from the White House to Florida, then lying about them to investigators.

At a hearing Thursday in Fort Pierce, Fla., U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon heard two motions to dismiss and quickly dropped one of them.

Trump was challenging a law that was part of the Espionage Act that he is accused of violating, arguing that the language of the law was unconstitutionally vague. In court Thursday, Trump's lawyer Emil Bove said questions arose about what it means to have “unauthorized possession.” As president, Bove said, Trump could have authorized himself to bring these documents to his residence and his Mar-a-Lago club.

In their arguments to the court, prosecutors told Judge Cannon that the meaning of the law was clear. They claim the former president lost his authorization to view classified documents when he left the White House.

Bove also said it's unclear what the statute means when it talks about records “relating to national defense.” Prosecutors again argued that this was clear and included anything classified or top secret.

Trump's lawyers also told the judge they believed the charges against their client were arbitrary and politically motivated. Bove cited other instances in which President Biden, former Vice President Mike Pence and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton took classified documents. Prosecutors say that in those cases, the documents were quickly returned and no effort was made to prevent them or hide them from investigators.

Cannon seemed skeptical of the defense's arguments and issued an order denying the motion just hours after the hearing ended. In court, she pointed out that the vagueness allegation raised by Trump had already been raised in numerous other cases and that no judge had ever found the law unconstitutional.

In her order, Cannon said that “rather than prematurely decide now,” she was denying the motion so that it could be “properly submitted as part of a jury instruction briefing and/or other appropriate requests”.

Cannon has yet to make a decision on the second motion debated Thursday. In it, Trump's lawyers argued that the Presidential Records Act allowed the former president to take boxes of documents to Mar-a-Lago. They say the law allows presidents to keep personal documents. By taking them to Mar-a-Lago rather than sending them to the National Archives, Trump's lawyer, Todd Blanche, said Trump was effectively designating them as personal.

Prosecutors rejected that argument. They told Cannon that the Presidential Records Act had nothing to do with this suit. The applicable law, they say, is a statute of the Espionage Act. The judge appeared to agree, telling Blanche that her motion would force her to rule that the Presidential Records Act invalidates the Espionage Act.

Additionally, according to prosecutors, the documents Trump seized were presidential documents, not personal ones. They say they will show that Trump “willingly” took the documents even though he knew he couldn't legally do so because they were classified.

In court Thursday, Justice Department lawyer Jay Bratt cited a conversation Trump allegedly had with a book publisher and author in 2021, during which he showed them a copy of a blueprint attack on Iran. The indictment says Trump told them: “You see, as president, I could have declassified it. Now I can't, but it remains secret. »

Judge Cannon has not yet set a new schedule for the trial, which was scheduled to begin in May.

Prosecutors want the trial to begin in July. But there are several other motions pending besides the two heard Thursday and numerous questions related to the use of classified documents at trial that risk further delaying the proceedings. Trump and his lawyers are asking Cannon to delay the start until next year, after the November presidential election.

