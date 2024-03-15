I Listened to Trump's Disjointed, Unhinged, and Vituperative Rally in Georgia, and So Should You





I'm sure you had better things to do Saturday night than watch Donald Trump ramble for nearly two hours to an audience of cheering fans in Rome, Georgia. His speech was rambling, unhinged, vituperative and so revealing. At his first rally since effectively clinching the Republican presidential nomination, Trump did what amounted to his response to Joe Biden's State of the Union address. It is difficult to imagine a better or more striking contrast to the vision that, two days earlier, the president had laid out for America.

And yet, like so much in the Trump 2024 campaign, this insane speech has been largely overlooked and under-covered, with the stream of lies and nonsense considered old news from a candidate whose greatest success policy has been to acclimatize a large part of the population to its increasingly dangerous alternative reality. It's no wonder that Biden, trapped in a real world of real problems that defy easy solutions, will struggle to defeat him.

This is partly a category error. Although we continue to think of the 2024 election as a race between an incumbent president and a challenger, it is not so much a contest between two incumbents: Biden, the current president, and Trump, the president America's eternal red fever. But Trump, despite presenting himself as the country's rightful leader, gets nothing like the scrutiny of his speeches that now focuses on the current occupant of the Oval Office. The norms and traditions that Trump intends to break benefit him once again.

Consider the massive buildup before and wall-to-wall coverage of Biden's annual address to Congress. It was big news when the president called out his opponent in unusually scathing terms, referring thirteen times in his prepared text to my predecessor, which was rightly seen as a break with tradition. Republican commentators have complained about the distinctly partisan tone of the president's remarks and the loud decibel in which he delivered them; Democrats essentially celebrated these same qualities.

Imagine if, instead, the two speeches had been covered side by side. Biden's pointed references to Trump were all about the former president's offenses against American democracy. He denounced Trump's 2024 campaign of resentment, vengeance and retribution, as well as the chaos unleashed by the Trump-majority Supreme Court when it threw out the decades-old precedent of Roe v. Wade. In reference to a recent quote from the former president, in which Trump suggested that Americans should just get over it when it comes to gun violence, Biden retorted: “Stop it, stop it, stop it!” His sharpest words toward Trump came in response to the former president's public invitation to Russia to do whatever it wants to NATO countries that don't spend what Trump wants them to spend on defense — a line Biden has condemned as outrageous, dangerous and unacceptable.

Trump's speech made little effort to draw substantive contrasts with Biden's. Instead, The Washington Post counted nearly five dozen references to Biden during the Georgia rally, almost all of them epithets taken from Trump's marketing playbook on how to take down an opponent, words like angry, corrupt, twisted, agitated, incompetent, stupid. , and weak. Trump is, always and forever, a childish bully, perpetually stuck in the fifth-grade playground. But the politics of personal insult has worked so well for Trump that he will naturally double down in 2024. In fact, one of the excerpts from Trump's speech Saturday that received the most coverage was his mocking of Trump's stutter. Biden: Rude and, undoubtedly, a premeditated insult.

And yet there was Republican strategist Karl Rove, who wrote this week in the Wall Street Journal that it was Biden who demeaned himself with short-sighted and counterproductive blows in his State of the Union speech. The union. Trump's entire campaign is a study in grotesque slander, but Rove didn't even mention Trump's Georgia rally while mocking Biden with a sanctimonious tone. And I don't want to target Rove; it was difficult to find right-wing commentators who thought otherwise. After many years of the Trump phenomenon, they have understood that the best way to deal with Trump's excesses is to simply pretend they don't exist.

Looming over both speeches was the increasingly burning question of performance, as the country is now forced to choose between two aging leaders aspiring to stay in the White House well into their eighties. Trump arguably lowered the bar for Biden, with his constant insults aimed at the president's age and abilities, and Biden managed to clear it, turning his State of the Union statement into a statement to worry Democratic supporters, at least that he has the vigor and the fight to continue your work.

Trump's appearance in Georgia, by contrast, reflected a man who was not grounded in any sort of reality, who had difficulty remembering his words, and who was, by definition, incoherent, out of touch, and often malicious. (This video compilation, circulating on social media, shows it well.) During a lengthy detour, he complained that Biden was once photographed on a beach in a swimsuit. Which led him to Cary Grant, which led him to Michael Jackson, which took him back to the point where even Cary Grant wouldn't look good in a swimsuit at eighty-one. In another aside, he bragged about how much women love me, citing as proof the suburban North Carolina housewives who travel to his rallies across the country. He concluded this part of his speech by saying:

But it was an astonishing phenomenon and I protect women. Look, they're talking about suburban housewives. I think I'm okay, you know, the polls are all rigged. Of course, lately they haven't been rigged because I earn so much, so I don't want to say it. Ignore this statement. I really like surveys.

It makes perfect sense, right?

It is of course no surprise that Trump began his speech by crushing Bidens: the worst president in history, giving the worst State of the Union address in history, an angry, dark and filler speech of hatred which was the most divisive and the most partisan. , radical and extreme such a speech never given. As always, what truly astounds is Trump's lack of self-awareness. Remember his speech about American carnage? Anyway, forget it. However, beyond the unintentional irony, what is striking is the extent to which Trump's 2024 campaign agenda is built on an edifice of lies, and not just the old familiar lies about rigged elections which featured prominently in every Trump speech. since his defeat four years ago.

Trump excessively misrepresents his record as president, greatest economy in history; the largest tax cut in history; I have done more for black people than any president other than Abraham Lincoln. Now comes a new round of equally flamboyant untruths about Biden's presidency, which Trump described in his Saturday speech as a hellish period of nearly fifty percent inflation and collapse of the economy. 'economy. a cesspool of ruin, with rampaging migrants released from prisons around the world and allowed into the United States, on Biden's orders, to murder, pillage, and steal the jobs of native-born Americans. Biden, according to Trump's current narrative, is both a slobbering incompetent controlled by fascists and a corrupt criminal mastermind, using the US government and its criminal justice system as a weapon to attack his opponent. His 2024 campaign slogan could be summed up by one of the rally's most concise lines: Everything Joe Biden touches turns to shit. All.

Indeed, Trump's efforts this year to blame Biden for literally everything have taken on a baroque quality, even by modern standards of the party that introduced Willie Horton and Swift-boating into the political lexicon. Consider their latest cause celebre, the recent tragic death of a young woman, Laken Riley, in which the accused is an undocumented migrant. Trump explicitly blamed Biden and his crime against humanity border policies for his death. Laken Riley would be alive today, he said, if Joe Biden had not willfully and maliciously eviscerated the borders of the United States and released thousands and thousands of dangerous criminals into our country. Against such betrayal, Trump offers a simple and apocalyptic choice: the end of the world if Biden is re-elected, or the liberation once and for all of these tyrants and villains. Wars will end at the mere thought of Trump regaining power; crime will cease; arrests will be made; dissidents will be silenced.

I recognize that a speech such as the one Trump gave the other night is difficult to distill into the required essence of reporting. His detours Saturday included complaints against Jeff Zucker, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Martha Stewart, Megyn Kelly, Harvard plagiarist Ron DeSanctimonious, the Washington Post, deranged Trump judge Lewis Kaplan, the fascist and racist state attorney general of New York, Fani Willis, Merrick Garland and the corrupt FBI, who Trump says are offering a million dollars to a fiction writer about Donald Trump to lie and say it was fact where the laptop of the Hunter Biden's hell was Russian disinformation. What was he talking about? I don't know. This man has so many grievances and so many enemies that it is naturally difficult to keep them honest.

But whether or not it's news in the conventional sense, it's easier to understand the threat Trump poses to American democracy when you see it for yourself. Little snippets of his madness can too easily be dismissed as the background noise of our times. The condemnation of his detractors, including the current president, can seem shrill or simply partisan. Verified facts, although appalling, never stop the demagogue for whom the bottomless Pinocchio was invented.

On Tuesday, days after that performance, Trump and Biden each locked down their respective parties' nominations. The general election has now begun and Trump, as of this writing, is the favorite. Over the coming months, the Biden campaign and its allies plan to spend nearly $1 billion trying to persuade Americans not to make the historic mistake of electing Trump twice. My thinking is simpler and much cheaper: look at his speeches. Share them widely. Don't look away.

