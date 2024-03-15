



Promises from Rishi Sunak and Boris Johnson to 'level up' the country are going nowhere fast, says damning new report from MPs Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak. Photo: PA Images / Alamy

Ninety per cent of "levelling up" projects promised by Rishi Sunak and former Prime Minister Boris Jonson are still years away from being completed, a parliamentary report has revealed. A report from the Commons Public Accounts Committee found that just $1.24 billion will be spent on these projects by the end of the month, out of the $10.47 billion initially promised by the Johnson government to improve the cities' dilapidated high streets and dilapidated areas of the country. This month is supposed to be the completion of the first round of leveling up grants that councils had to submit under the scheme, but the report reveals the deadline had to be extended by at least a year because very few were completed. The report found that of 71 so-called shovel-ready projects that were due to be completed this month, only 11 were completed and the remaining 60 would not be completed until next year or later. It also indicates that only 3.7 billion out of the 10.7 billion was allocated to the municipalities by the ministry due to the complexity of the tender procedure and the fact that many municipalities wasted the money of the municipal taxpayers in projects which had no chance of being accepted by ministers. Ministers changed the rules midway through the bidding for Leveling Up projects, so councils that had successfully bid in the first round were disqualified from the second round. As a result, 55 municipalities wasted municipal taxpayers' scarce money by submitting bids that were rejected. Dame Meg Hillier, Labor MP and chair of the committee, said: "The levels of delay our report finds in one of the government's flagship policy platforms are absolutely astonishing. The vast majority of Leveling Up projects that were successful in early funding rounds are now delivered late, with further delays likely. DLUHC [The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities] appears to have been blinded by optimism in funding projects that were clearly anything but shovel-ready, to the detriment of projects that could have made a real difference. We are further concerned, and surprised given the generational ambition of this program, that there appears to be no plan to evaluate long-term success. The chairman of a cross-party committee has condemned the Prime Minister's plans for a new wave of fossil fuel power stations. David Hencke The ministry attempted to claim to the National Audit Office that most of the program was underway, but when MPs questioned department officials, it was revealed that "ongoing" simply meant that construction was at an early stage. design stage or required a building permit. The Local Government Association, which represents local councils, and the South East Councils, which represent local authorities in London and the South East, have been highly critical of the tender process to secure the money. South East Councils described the process as a complete bidding system for a beauty pageant. [which] It's a bad government. Increased funding further contributes to a culture of begging through an unnecessary, inefficient, bureaucratic, overly centralized, unpredictable, short-termist, demoralizing, time consuming and frustrating way of allocating money to councils. . In the South East, only four councils received money: Gosport, Gravesham, Test Valley and the Isle of Wight.

