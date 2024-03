Critics were quick to criticize Meloni's influence on the world stage. Despite some optimistic headlines, the Italian economy is stuck in second gear, weakening Rome's credibility in major political decisions. And despite the current dismal state of Franco-German relations, Paris and Berlin remain, structurally speaking, leaders in European politics, with Prime Minister Donald Tusk's Poland an increasingly crucial player.

Opponents in Italy also warn that Meloni's government is using a campaign against surrogacy to quietly erode LGBTQ+ rights. “As you might expect from a 'God, Country and Family' conservative, Meloni and his party have long been hostile to the advancement of LGBTQ+ equality in the area of ​​domestic life, ardently opposing same-sex parenting,” said Andrea Carlo. Anglo-Italian researcher, wrote last year in an op-ed for POLITICO.

In November, American voters will choose between incumbent President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump. If the former prevails, Meloni could well maintain a relationship that the White House and his own office define as positive. If it's Trump, she could benefit from months of quiet efforts to court the MAGA right, becoming a less toxic European ally than Hungary's Viktor Orbn, a sort of Maggie Thatcher to her Ronald Reagan, to use a very imperfect analogy .

“In Italy, she is by far the politician closest to Trump,” said Marco Damilano, an Italian political analyst. “And at the European level, his government would be best placed” to establish ties with the Trump administration.

Meloni continues to exert a quiet but powerful influence on key EU policymakers, such as European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen | Ludovic Marin/AFP via Getty Images

Despite a recent election defeat in Sardinia, Melonis' approval rating, 41 percent, remains incredibly high for an Italian prime minister two years in office. The question now is: what will she do with her political capital, and will she remain loyal to the pro-Ukraine and pro-NATO camp in the event that Trump returns to the White House and she becomes High Priestess of the European right?

For now, Meloni is particularly adept at the Italian diplomatic tradition of having it both ways. Rather than becoming an Orbn-style European scarecrow, Meloni has remained inside the tent while exerting increasing influence on European politics over the past two years.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.eu/article/giorgia-meloni-europe-donald-trump-ursula-von-der-leyen/

