Dynamics of Maldives debt to China

The Maldives' strategic location in the Indian Ocean has made it a focal point for China in recent decades. China, adhering to its Pearl necklace strategy, aims to consolidate lines of communication in the Indian Ocean, considering the Maldives as a crucial element. This aligns with China's goal of limiting India's presence in the region and securing a base to protect its energy imports, even though it relies on the Indian Ocean for more than 80% of its oil shipments. President Mohamed Muizzu, elected in 2023, has pledged to strengthen ties with China and reduce Indian influence, marking a potentially precarious turning point in relations between India and the Maldives, particularly with the resurgence of the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between China and the Maldives.

In January 2024, President Muizzu and Chinese President Xi Jinping advanced relations between their countries toward Comprehensive Strategic Cooperation Partnership through the signing of 20 significant pacts. These agreements covered areas such as tourism, disaster risk management, ocean economy and the Belt and Road Initiative. This meeting highlighted their commitment to activate the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) established in 2014, highlighting its role in increasing bilateral trade, including increasing Maldives fish exports to China.

With President Muizzu emphasizing strengthening ties between Mali and Beijing, there is a good chance that the FTA will be approved, possibly with some adjustments. An FTA generally removes all tariffs and trade barriers between signatory countries, with exceptions. It also describes trade conditions and promotes cooperation beyond just bilateral trade, such as sharing technology, expertise and other resources.

In 2019, China held the largest share of Maldivian imports, contributing a significant portion of government revenue. However, removing tariffs will not only reduce Maldives' revenue from China, but also countries that re-export Chinese products. In total, this will increase public debt, forcing the government to increase its external debt or increase its domestic tax revenue. These two phenomena will have serious consequences on household spending, pushing the economy towards contraction.

China: heavy public debt

Table 1: Structure of Maldives external debt

Year Outstanding external debt as a % of GDP Total outstanding external debt Central government and public guarantee Central government Publicly guaranteed Other depository companies 2016 22.6 20.7 17.6 3.1 1.9 2017 26.1 23.8 22.8 1.1 2.2 2018 38.5 37.2 24.7 12.4 1.3 2019 41.4 39.6 25.1 14.5 1.8 2020 86.8 77.2 43.7 33.5 9.7 2021 59.1 51.3 36.6 14.7 7.8 2022 58.1 51.4 34.9 16.5 6.6

Source: MMA

The Maldives' external debt-to-GDP ratio has soared, revealing its growing vulnerability to debt traps. The growing debt burden increases the pressure on the government to make ends meet, pushing it into the vicious trap of continued debt, mismanagement of public resources and, ultimately, uncontrollable inflation. The productivity of debt-financed investments plays a major role in increasing the debt burden. It is only when investments are directed towards capacity building and projects whose returns are higher than the interest on the debt that the debt becomes sustainable. This also serves as an indicator of risk in the country, affecting future international fund inflows.

State-guaranteed debt requires the government to make a binding and unquestionable promise to repay the debt. Institutions such as the China Development Bank, the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and the Export-Import Bank of China are responsible for more than 60 percent of this guaranteed debt. This results in significant interest payments to Chinese financiers, thereby worsening Maldives' financial obligations to China. As the FTA encourages increased economic cooperation between the two countries, it is likely that China's share of this debt could reach levels that would become unsustainable for the Maldivian government. This situation, often referred to as debt trap diplomacy, could put the Maldives in a position where it would be increasingly influenced by China's strategic interests in the Maldivian economy.

Figure 1: Direct debt disbursements by creditor

Source: Ministry of Finance, Maldives

However, the largest share of debt issued and disbursed directly by the government is held by the Export-Import Bank of India (EXIM). EXIM bank has granted a line of credit (LOC) of40 million US dollars in the Maldives, on behalf of the Indian government, for the development of sports infrastructure. Since signing this line of credit in 2021, EXIM Bank has granted a total of $1.33 billion to the Maldives, for housing projects, the Addu Development Project and the Greater Mal Connectivity Project, among others. India's organic development cooperation in the South Asian neighborhood has also provided Maldives with access to quality knowledge and resources. While EXIM Bank of India appears to hold a growing share of the country's debt, EXIM Bank of China's share is almost double the amount of the government's outstanding external debt.

The ambiguity of this subsidy raises skepticism, as the infrastructure projects could involve projects that would give Chinese authorities better access to Indian Ocean trade routes.

India has also provided several grants to the Government of Maldives (GOM), for various development objectives, as well as sports and youth development programmes. However, the Chinese government provided a one-time grant, for the Economic and technical cooperation agreement between the GOM and the Government of the People's Republic of China regarding financial assistance, for social, livelihood and infrastructure projects agreed and signed by both parties, amounting to 400 million renminbi. The ambiguity of this subsidy raises skepticism, as the infrastructure projects could involve projects that would give Chinese authorities better access to Indian Ocean trade routes.

Finally, although the Maldives maintains historical ties with India and recognizes the importance of its cultural and economic relations, the evolving dynamics underscore the delicate balance required to navigate geopolitical complexities. The nuanced comparison of the roles of China and India in the Maldivian debt structure emphasizes the strategic considerations at play. As the nation charts a path forward, prudent economic management, strengthening the Resilience and diplomatic finesse will be essential to safeguard its autonomy and stability in a context of global change.

Arya Roy Bardhan is a research assistant at the Center for the New Economic Diplomacy at the Observer Research Foundation

Soumya Bhowmick is a research associate at the Center for the New Economic Diplomacy at the Observer Research Foundation.