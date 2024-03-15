Why is China no longer able to attract students from developed countries? – The diplomat





At the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference held this month, two proposals made by Professor Jia Qingguo of Peking University attracted considerable attention. One aimed to make China more attractive to foreign students, while the other sought to encourage the public to effectively convey Chinese history to the rest of the world. Much of the attention has focused on the first of these proposals. Of course, the suggestion to make China more attractive to foreign students does not contradict any of Chinese President Xi Jinping's policies. Nevertheless, Jia pointed out that the policies associated with the “Study in China” brand that Xi Jinping promotes, including conveying Chinese experience to a wider audience, making China's voice heard, expanding China's international influence Chinese education and seizing discursive power, were implemented. not really producing results. That is, the number of international students studying in China, particularly from the United States, has apparently fallen from a peak of 15,000 a decade ago to around 350 in 2023. Even the number of students south -Korean has fallen 78% since 2017. What is behind these declines? Jia observes that COVID-19 could not be the cause since international student numbers are already returning to pre-COVID levels in other countries. He also ruled out international politics as a factor, as the number of Chinese students leaving for developed countries is gradually increasing. Jia instead cites three other possible culprits. First, problems of perception. In short, it seems that studying in China doesn't make much sense for foreign students. In severe cases, it is considered not only difficult, but also dangerous, to receive funding from the Chinese Ministry of Education to study abroad. The second reason is that foreign companies have reduced their operations in China due to the deterioration of the Chinese economy, which means fewer internships or similar opportunities for foreign students to find employment. Third, Jia emphasizes academic research. Since there is an element of political correctness at play, which constitutes a profound point of difference between China and other countries, there is growing uncertainty about anonymous reviews of articles written by foreign students. There are two other areas of concern. First, the Chinese government has not clarified how it enforces a series of laws with extraterritorial applications. For example, no detailed implementation guidelines have been issued for the anti-espionage law, leaving it unclear what is illegal. This led to misunderstandings. Finally, Jia cites problems with the comfort of life. With this in mind, Jia made nine suggestions. Some are completely innovative, such as ensuring that other countries understand China's political intentions. First, regarding anonymous reviews of articles written by foreign students, it might be possible to treat them separately from those submitted by Chinese students, which are subject to political judgment based on respect for the constitution and laws Chinese. This is not about treating Chinese and foreign students differently academically, but rather about addressing a political issue. Jia also calls on the government to promptly issue detailed guidelines for implementing relevant laws, including the Anti-Spying Law, to clarify principles, reduce ambiguities, and protect and encourage legal and regulated academic research. Relevant government departments should regularly release data and information on foreign students studying in China, strengthen research, and based on this, formulate more rational policies. Even if these proposals were to be adopted, it is unclear whether students from developed countries would actually start studying in China again. Still, Jia's proposals address at least some of the concerns. Proposals and questions posed at the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference should be answered by relevant departments. How will they respond to the issues raised by Jia? A very large number of Chinese students and scholars come to Japan. Yet the numbers going in the opposite direction have not recovered. As China's firewalls limit inbound movements, the outflow of people and money from China to foreign countries is accelerating. Although this may have been what China itself wanted, could the government have foreseen the consequences? If he thought that people and money would be attracted to China despite its repression, reality proved him wrong. KAWASHIMA Shin is a professor at the University of Tokyo.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thediplomat.com/2024/03/why-cant-china-attract-students-from-developed-countries-anymore/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos