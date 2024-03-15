Another Trump trial faces delay





Donald Trump's hush money case in New York, the only one of his four criminal cases that appeared poised to go to trial soon, suddenly found itself facing the likelihood of a delay Thursday when a large number of New potential evidence suddenly became available.

News of the likely postponement came as the former president was in federal court in Florida for a separate hearing in a different case from the one in which he is accused of mishandling classified documents, and for which no start date has not yet been fixed. The judge denied one of Mr. Trump's many requests to dismiss the case.

On Friday, a Georgia judge is expected to rule in another of four cases on whether to disqualify the prosecutor who accused Mr. Trump and a group of his allies of falsifying the state's 2020 election results, a ruling which could be crucial in determining whether the case goes to trial this year, or at all.

And in Washington, Mr. Trump's prosecutors and lawyers are preparing for a showdown before the Supreme Court, which will hear arguments next month on his claim that he is immune from the charges in the act. federal indictment that accuses him of plotting to overturn his 2020 election defeat. That case was originally scheduled to go before a jury this month.

The most recent complications clearly show to what extent the judicial system is struggling to reconcile fairness and speed in the context of a timetable shaped by the presidential campaign. All four cases in recent weeks have, in one way or another, become bogged down in procedural or substantive issues that have led to delays.

The question of timing is paramount in the prosecution of Trump. After all, Mr. Trump is a unique defendant.

He has recruited enough delegates this week to guarantee that he will be the Republican nominee for a third consecutive election, and if he wins in November, he would be able to use the powers of his office to dispose of the charges against him or postpone any trial until he leaves office.

And if he is not tried in some or all four cases before voters go to the polls, Americans will choose their next leader without having had the opportunity to hear all the evidence or ask a jury to determine his innocence or guilt.

The financial secrecy case, which was due to begin on March 25, is just the latest case to face a delay. A surprising development occurred Thursday after the Manhattan District Attorney's Office, which is handling the prosecutions, suggested a delay of up to 30 days to allow the Trump team to review a new batch of files.

Prosecutor Alvin Bragg's office tried to obtain records from federal prosecutors in Manhattan from a separate investigation they conducted several years ago into the secret payments, but only recently received them.

Mr. Trump, who has used numerous tactics to delay his legal proceedings, requested a 90-day delay to review what turned out to be tens of thousands of pages of new documents. Now it's up to the judge in the case, Acting State Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan, to decide what to do, even though the fact that both sides in the case agree there should be having some form of delay means this will almost certainly happen.

Judge Merchan could give each side what they want or choose a delay period somewhere between their requests. Either way, this would mean the trial would begin at least a month after its original date, creating a cascading effect on the schedule of other trials, in the heat of a presidential campaign like no other.

Any of Trump's trials could continue through Election Day to the time of his inauguration and perhaps even after. If Mr. Trump wins the election, he would have the power on January 20, 2025, to order his new attorney general to dismiss all federal charges he faces and could seek to delay the advancement of any charges brought by a State. in different ways. But none of this would happen automatically. That would require him or his lawyers to take action, and those actions could take some time to derail the cases.

Where is each criminal case?

Mr. Trump is at the center of at least four separate criminal investigations, both at the state and federal level, into matters related to his business and political career. Here's where each case currently stands.

What to watch next

Judge Aileen Cannon of the United States District Court for Southern Florida has not yet ruled on when she intends to begin the classified documents trial. The judge held a hearing two weeks ago to set a start date, but she has not yet made her decision.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2024/03/14/us/politics/trump-trial-delays-manhattan-documents.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos