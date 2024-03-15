Cabinet Secretariat of the Republic of Indonesia | President Jokowi checks prices and stocks of basic materials at Tanjungbalai Yarn Market





Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) visited the yarn market, Tanjungbalai City, North Sumatra Province, Thursday (03/14/2024). During his visit, the Head of State directly inspected the prices and stocks of a number of basic products on the market. One of the staple foods reviewed by President Jokowi is rice. According to the president, the price of rice in Tanjungbalai City, North Sumatra Province is quite good and stable. “The rice that SPHP Bulog has in stock, the price is IDR 57,000 for 5 kilos, then the local rice, medium, the price is still IDR 12,800, I think compared to other provinces it is still good,” the President said in his statement to the media team after the inspection. Meanwhile, the president said chili prices continued to rise. However, the President believes that if price stability can be controlled, it will bring many benefits to society. “I think that before Ramadan, if we can control price stability like this, it will be good for society,” the president said. On this occasion, the Head of State also provided assistance to the traders of the Wire Market. Haji Sokon, a spice shop owner, said he would use the aid to increase the capital of his business. “The plan is to reinvest in the spice business,” he said. He also greatly appreciated President Jokowi's visit to Tanjungbalai City. According to him, this visit was the first visit by a head of state since the independence of the Republic of Indonesia. “Alhamdulillah, I am very happy because you have brought blessings to this beloved city of Tanjungbalai. “It has only been an eternity since the independence of the Republic of Indonesia that this new president arrived in Tanjungbalai,” he said. he declared. Acting Minister of Public Works and Public Housing Basuki Hadimuljono also accompanied the President in this activity. Governor of North Sumatra Hassanudin and Mayor of Tanjung Balai Waris Tholib. (BPMI SETPRES/AIT)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://setkab.go.id/presiden-jokowi-cek-harga-dan-stok-bahan-pokok-di-pasar-kawat-tanjungbalai/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos