The AP week in pictures: Asia





March 8-14, 2024 Muslims in Indonesia and Indian-controlled Kashmir prayed in mosques to mark the holy month of Ramadan. China's annual political meetings concluded at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Filipino activists marched on International Women's Day. This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from the Asia-Pacific region produced or published by The Associated Press over the past week. The selection was organized by AP photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo. Indonesian Muslims attend an evening prayer called tarawih marking the first eve of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, at the Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia, Monday, March 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara) Muslims offer prayers inside a mosque on the first day of Ramadan, in Srinagar, Indian-controlled Kashmir, Tuesday, March 12, 2024. The Muslim holy month of Ramadan, when worshipers fast from dawn to Dusk, began at sunrise Tuesday across much of Asia. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan) Members of the military band prepare to perform for the closing session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Sunday, March 10, 2024. The CPPCC is a people's consultative body National Congress which will close on Monday. (AP Photo/Andy Wong) A man takes photos near red flags in Tiananmen Square before the closing session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) in Beijing, Sunday, March 10, 2024. The CPPCC is an advisory body of the National People's Congress which will close its doors on Monday. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Chinese President Xi Jinping, rear, reacts after drinking from a cup during the closing session of the National People's Congress held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Monday, March 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Police push an activist as she attempted to march near the Malacanang Presidential Palace during an International Women's Day protest in Manila, Philippines, Friday, March 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila) Activists shout slogans during an International Women's Day protest in Manila, Philippines, Friday, March 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila) Firefighters work at the scene of an explosion in Sanhe city, north China's Hebei province, Wednesday, March 13, 2024. Rescuers were responding to a suspected gas leak explosion in a building in northern China, authorities said. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Women chant slogans during a rally in support of Palestinians in Gaza, in front of the U.S. Embassy in Jakarta, Indonesia, Saturday, March 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara) A holy man smokes marijuana on the premises of the Pashupatinath temple during the Shivaratri festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, Friday, March 8, 2024. Shivaratri, or the night of Shiva, is dedicated to the worship of Lord Shiva, the Hindu god of death and destruction. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha) Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia presents a Chola the Label creation by Sohaya Misra during the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) in Mumbai, India, Thursday, March 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade) ___ Follow AP visual journalism: AP Images Blog: http://apimagesblog.com Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews AP images on X: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

