Prabowo will force Malaysia to work hard for FDI





Prabowo Subianto claimed victory following the recent Indonesian presidential election on February 14. (Facebook photo) PETALING JAYA: The chief executive of a leading strategic consultancy firm has advised Indonesia to continue competing for foreign direct investment (FDI) if Prabowo Subianto becomes its next president, posing a significant challenge to Malaysia's own economic aspirations. Douglas Ramage of BowerGroupAsia (BGA) Indonesia says a Prabowo administration is likely to advance the country's very good relations with China and its ASEAN neighbors, while strengthening trade ties with the United States, the Australia and Japan. There is going to be competition (between Indonesia and Malaysia) because FDI is limited in Asia-Pacific. Douglas Ramage. This raises the bar for Malaysia to make itself more competitive and attract high-quality investments in areas where it already has a presence, he told FMT. Indonesia's FDI amounted to $47.3 billion last year, successfully defending its position as Southeast Asia's largest economic center, according to Reuters. This included US$11.8 billion paid to its base metals industry, following a sharp increase in investment in the nickel processing industry following the Covid-19 pandemic. According to data from the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), Malaysia has since 2008 consistently lagged behind Indonesia in its ability to attract FDI, except in 2016. Prabowo claimed victory in the Feb. 14 presidential election after unofficial tallies showed him well ahead of his rivals, receiving about 58% of the vote, Reuters reported. Official results are expected on March 20. Growing confidence in the Indonesian economy Ramage said he had observed a change in mentality among domestic and foreign companies in Indonesia, which continued to operate even in the months leading up to the general election. The election cycle this time was completely different. There has been no pause in mergers, acquisitions, major investments and business decisions. The assumption was that Indonesia would continue to be open to FDI and the country would remain very stable, he said. Ramage attributes this stability to outgoing President Joko Widodo, who reformed the country's investment climate 10 years ago, paving the way for unprecedented levels of FDI. However, he said it would be inaccurate to assume that the Prabowos government will simply pick up where the Jokowis administration left off. Instead, Ramage said Prabowo could seek to increase Indonesia's budget, while maintaining the country's fiscal discipline built in the wake of the 1998 Asian financial crisis. Prabowo is proposing a considerable increase in social spending, which is not necessarily a bad thing. The real question in the market right now is: how will Indonesia obtain the funds needed to finance these new programs? Ramage said. Stay up to date – Follow FMT on WhatsApp, Google News and Telegram Prabowo previously said he wanted Indonesia's economy to grow 8 percent annually over the next five years and set a tax revenue target of between 14 percent and 16 percent of the country's gross domestic product (GDP). country, Bloomberg reported.

