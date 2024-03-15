Connect with us

Prabowo will force Malaysia to work hard for FDI

 


Prabowo Subianto claimed victory following the recent Indonesian presidential election on February 14. (Facebook photo)

PETALING JAYA: The chief executive of a leading strategic consultancy firm has advised Indonesia to continue competing for foreign direct investment (FDI) if Prabowo Subianto becomes its next president, posing a significant challenge to Malaysia's own economic aspirations.

Douglas Ramage of BowerGroupAsia (BGA) Indonesia says a Prabowo administration is likely to advance the country's very good relations with China and its ASEAN neighbors, while strengthening trade ties with the United States, the Australia and Japan.