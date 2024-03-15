Weak, useless and rich idiot: Damning new poll reveals voters' verdict on Rishi Sunak

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Receive our free View from Westminster email

Rishi Sunak's hopes of retaining power suffered another humiliating setback after a new poll showed voters saw him as a rich, weak and useless idiot.

The verdict of Conservative voters on the Prime Minister is almost as distressing. When asked who their ideal party leader was, Tory supporters chose Boris Johnson, followed by Margaret Thatcher, who died 11 years ago, and Nigel Farage ahead of Mr Sunak.

Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer fares slightly better with voters overall, seen as weak and boring, but also honest and competent.

But unlike Mr Sunak, Sir Keir enjoys strong support from his own supporters: the majority of Labor voters see him as their ideal leader – with no appetite for his long-departed predecessors like Tony Blair.

The damning portrait of Mr Sunak, whose Conservative Party is 20 per cent behind Labor in recent polls, was painted in a survey by polling firm JL Partners. A total of 2,105 people participated in the survey on March 9 and 10.

When asked to sum up each leader in one word, the ten most common words chosen by voters overall to describe Mr Sunak, in order of popularity, were: weak, useless, rich, untrustworthy, incompetent, bad, stupid, worthless, liar. , clever.

Conservative supporters would still prefer Boris Johnson (Getty Images)

Political leaders could usually count on their own supporters to be more sympathetic to them, said James Johnson, co-founder of JL Partners, but not Mr Sunak.

Those who voted Conservative in the 2019 election were almost as insulting, struggling to find a single good thing to say about him.

Mr Johnson said the word cloud survey carried out last weekend explained the serious decline in Rishi Sunak's ratings among the electorate since he became Prime Minister almost 18 months ago .

They thought he was rich but quite competent, now they think he is rich but also weak, Mr Johnson said. This is a truly devastating situation if you are a politician.

Announcing the poll results, Mr Johnson told a gathering of leading political pundits at Carlton House Terrace, London, that Sir Keir was in a much better position than Mr Sunak with his own respective party faithful.

Across all voters, the top ten words used to describe Sir Keir were weak, boring and bland.

Nigel Farage was also considered a better choice (AFP via Getty Images)

But above all, he is also considered honest and competent.

And Sir Keir does much better among those who voted Labor in 2019. They see him in a rather favorable, if unexciting, light, choosing words like reliable, fair and intelligent as well as boring.

Mr Johnson said: People aren't champing at the bit for Labour, there's a lot of pushback against them – but Starmer is winning the battle of the word clouds.

He added that there had also been a major shift in the personal quality that voters across parties look for in a prime minister.

Ten years ago, they were looking for someone who was, above all, competent. Now they considered it more important to be honest.

And former Prime Minister Mr. Johnson, ousted from power after claiming he lied about the Partygate scandal, could be to blame, suggested Mr. Johnson of JL Partners.

When it comes to what voters really want from a prime minister, the first thing is honesty, he said. This means not lying – which could be the result of recent political events. That means I don't care if it's hard news, tell me like it is.