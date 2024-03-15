Politics
Weak, useless and rich idiot: Damning new poll reveals voters' verdict on Rishi Sunak
Rishi Sunak's hopes of retaining power suffered another humiliating setback after a new poll showed voters saw him as a rich, weak and useless idiot.
The verdict of Conservative voters on the Prime Minister is almost as distressing. When asked who their ideal party leader was, Tory supporters chose Boris Johnson, followed by Margaret Thatcher, who died 11 years ago, and Nigel Farage ahead of Mr Sunak.
Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer fares slightly better with voters overall, seen as weak and boring, but also honest and competent.
But unlike Mr Sunak, Sir Keir enjoys strong support from his own supporters: the majority of Labor voters see him as their ideal leader – with no appetite for his long-departed predecessors like Tony Blair.
The damning portrait of Mr Sunak, whose Conservative Party is 20 per cent behind Labor in recent polls, was painted in a survey by polling firm JL Partners. A total of 2,105 people participated in the survey on March 9 and 10.
When asked to sum up each leader in one word, the ten most common words chosen by voters overall to describe Mr Sunak, in order of popularity, were: weak, useless, rich, untrustworthy, incompetent, bad, stupid, worthless, liar. , clever.
Political leaders could usually count on their own supporters to be more sympathetic to them, said James Johnson, co-founder of JL Partners, but not Mr Sunak.
Those who voted Conservative in the 2019 election were almost as insulting, struggling to find a single good thing to say about him.
Mr Johnson said the word cloud survey carried out last weekend explained the serious decline in Rishi Sunak's ratings among the electorate since he became Prime Minister almost 18 months ago .
They thought he was rich but quite competent, now they think he is rich but also weak, Mr Johnson said. This is a truly devastating situation if you are a politician.
Announcing the poll results, Mr Johnson told a gathering of leading political pundits at Carlton House Terrace, London, that Sir Keir was in a much better position than Mr Sunak with his own respective party faithful.
Across all voters, the top ten words used to describe Sir Keir were weak, boring and bland.
But above all, he is also considered honest and competent.
And Sir Keir does much better among those who voted Labor in 2019. They see him in a rather favorable, if unexciting, light, choosing words like reliable, fair and intelligent as well as boring.
Mr Johnson said: People aren't champing at the bit for Labour, there's a lot of pushback against them – but Starmer is winning the battle of the word clouds.
He added that there had also been a major shift in the personal quality that voters across parties look for in a prime minister.
Ten years ago, they were looking for someone who was, above all, competent. Now they considered it more important to be honest.
And former Prime Minister Mr. Johnson, ousted from power after claiming he lied about the Partygate scandal, could be to blame, suggested Mr. Johnson of JL Partners.
When it comes to what voters really want from a prime minister, the first thing is honesty, he said. This means not lying – which could be the result of recent political events. That means I don't care if it's hard news, tell me like it is.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/rishi-sunak-poll-voters-election-b2513207.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Weak, useless and rich idiot: Damning new poll reveals voters' verdict on Rishi Sunak
- Prabowo will force Malaysia to work hard for FDI
- Texas counties saw rapid growth, U.S. Census data shows
- US Space Forces Indo-Pacific Executes Cobra Gold 2024 > United States Space Forces > View Article
- These surprising names are on RFK Jr.'s VP short list, according to the New York Times
- Wildcats fall short in attempt to upset No. 10 Marquette 71-65
- B2Gold – A top international producer of low cost gold
- The AP week in pictures: Asia
- The Harlem Renaissance was not limited to nightclubs. It was about ideas.
- Experts warn Google Gemini could be an easy target for hackers everywhere
- 20,000 people out of work in UK every month due to mental illness | mental health
- Achanta Sharath Kamal leaves the quarter-finals