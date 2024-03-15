Tanjung Balai Police Chief Welcomes Arrival of President Joki Widodo on Working Visit





Tanjungbalai, – Tanjungbalai Police Chief, AKBP. With Edi Winara SH. SIK. MH and his staff welcomed and provided security during the working visit of the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Ir. H. Joko Widodo to the city area of ​​Tanjungbalai, province. North Sumatra. It was found that on Thursday (14/3/24) at around 06:00 WIT, the Tanjungbalai Police carried out sterilization at the location of Wire Tax and IJD (Regional Road Inpres) Jalan DI Panjaitan Kel. North Tanjungbalai District. When met at the scene of the activity, the Tanjungbalai Police Chief said: “The Tanjungbalai Police, with all seriousness and responsibility, declare that they are ready to support and secure the visit of work of President Joko Widodo. “As part of the Indonesian National Police, we are ready to carry out our duties with professionalism, integrity and great dedication to maintain the safety and smooth running of the event.” Said the police chief. The police chief continued: “We are working with all relevant parties, including the TNI, regional government and other relevant agencies, to ensure that all aspects of security and order run smoothly during the president's visit. “We are also making every effort to anticipate potential disruptions or threats to maintain the safety of the President and the surrounding community. He continued,

“President Jokowi was the first to visit Tanjungbalai City. As part of his working visit, he visited two markets/taxes, including the yarn tax on Jln. Veterans and the inauguration and signing of the IJD (Regional Presidential Roads Instruction) inscription in Kec. Tanjungbalai Town North Tanjungbalai. Until the end of the visit at 13:00 WIT, the presidential delegation returned to Medan on board the Super Puma helicopter of TNI-AU, the situation was safe and conducive. ” concluded the police chief. According to the observations of field journalists present at this activity, the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Ir. H. Joko Widodo accompanied by the Minister of PUPR, Dr. (HC) Ir. H. Mochamad Basuki Hadimoeljono, Mr. Sc., Ph.D, Major General TNI Achiruddin (Danpaspampres), PJ. Governor of North Sumatra, Major General TNI (retired) Hassanudin, Pangdam 1 Bukit Barisan Medan, Major General Mochammad Hasan, Chief of Police North Sumatra, Inspector General of Police Agung Setya Imam Efendi SH. H Waris Talib, S.Ag., MM, Tanjungbalai Chief of Police AKBP Yon Edi Winara SH.SIK.MH, Danlanal TBA Marine Lieutenant Colonel (p) Wido Dwi Nugraha SE. M.Tr. Opsla, Dandim 0208/AS Lieutenant Colonel INF M Bassarewan, Head of Tanjungbalai District Prosecutor's Office Rufina Ginting SH.MH, Dr. Hj. Devi Oktari SHI, MH and Tanjungbalai Regional Government Secretary Nurmalini Marpaung S.Sos.Mi.Kom. 25

