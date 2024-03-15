Rishi Sunak's leveling up program faces an absolutely astonishing level of delay, and the government can give no convincing examples of what it has achieved, Parliament's spending watchdog has found.

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) said virtually none of the 71 shovel-ready projects due to be completed this month were on track.

Dame Meg Hillier, chair of the committee, said: The levels of delay our report finds in one of the government's flagship policy platforms are absolutely astonishing.

The vast majority of upgrade projects that were successful in early rounds of funding are now being delivered late, with further delays likely.

The report reveals that only a tenth of the 10.5 billion promised funds was spent by municipalities. A little more than a third, or 3.7 billion, was distributed by Michael Goves in December.

Hillier said Goves' ministry appeared to have been blinded by optimism in funding projects that were clearly anything but shovel-ready, at the expense of projects that could have made a real difference.

She said MPs were concerned and surprised, given the generational ambition of this program, that there appeared to be no plan to assess long-term success.

Boris Johnson made leveling up the guiding principle of his premiership after winning the 2019 general election on a promise to improve the lives of voters in the UK's left-behind regions.

But the project failed under his two No 10 successors and was further derailed by rising inflation and a local authority funding crisis.

The Conservatives had hoped they could go into the next general election showing they would take more concrete action, but the PAC report says the government has so far been unable to provide convincing examples.

The cross-party committee of MPs said it had requested three examples of projects which had brought about change.

One of the examples given by the Goves team was the extension of a tram line in the West Midlands. Another was donating money to a college in Northumberland.

The PAC report said: We felt that the examples the Department gave us were, while important to their localities, on a relatively small scale compared to the substantial and compelling examples we might have expected the Department to readily have available at this stage.

The study found that 71 projects receiving funding in the first round of bidding were due to spend the money by the end of the month, but at least 60 of them had been postponed until the following exercise.

The report says: We found this surprising given that the first round of the upgrade fund was awarded to shovel-ready projects that were supposed to be completed and delivered to local people by March 2024.

MPs also criticized Goves' department for changing the rules for requesting increased funds midway through the tender process, meaning councils wasted scarce public funds.

They found that 55 councils had spent an average of $30,000 to secure funds they were unable to get due to government rule changes, wasting around €1.6 million.

Angela Rayner, MP and Labor shadow leveling secretary, said: “The Conservatives have completely abandoned any pretense of trying to achieve their mission of leveling up Britain.

This report confirms that the Tories' begging approach to tender funding has wasted scarce public resources, forcing local authorities to spend valuable time, effort and funds bidding for sums of money , which most of them have no chance of obtaining.

Labor will start by ending the plaster approach peddled by the Tories and provide long-term funding deals to local leaders, giving them greater certainty and the ability to plan for the long term.

Henri Murison, Managing Director of George Osbornes Northern Powerhouse Partnership, said: When this fund was first announced, we raised concerns that the Treasury's idea of ​​a tender process would be unnecessarily expensive and time-consuming.

This proved to be the case, exposing local authorities to high inflation, particularly in the construction sector, which drove up the cost of projects.

A spokesperson for the upgrade department said: We are proud to have committed $15 billion since 2019 in often overlooked areas, securing historic devolution deals and moving power and money out of Westminster. This money regenerates town centres, creates new infrastructure and helps improve communities across the UK.

Buildings are not built overnight and these are multi-year programs. We should therefore expect capital expenditure to accelerate in the following years. But we will continue to provide expert support to councils to tackle any obstacles to delivery to deliver these vital projects quickly.