Politics
No compelling example of what upgrade has delivered, watchdog says | Economic policy
Rishi Sunak's leveling up program faces an absolutely astonishing level of delay, and the government can give no convincing examples of what it has achieved, Parliament's spending watchdog has found.
The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) said virtually none of the 71 shovel-ready projects due to be completed this month were on track.
Dame Meg Hillier, chair of the committee, said: The levels of delay our report finds in one of the government's flagship policy platforms are absolutely astonishing.
The vast majority of upgrade projects that were successful in early rounds of funding are now being delivered late, with further delays likely.
The report reveals that only a tenth of the 10.5 billion promised funds was spent by municipalities. A little more than a third, or 3.7 billion, was distributed by Michael Goves in December.
Hillier said Goves' ministry appeared to have been blinded by optimism in funding projects that were clearly anything but shovel-ready, at the expense of projects that could have made a real difference.
She said MPs were concerned and surprised, given the generational ambition of this program, that there appeared to be no plan to assess long-term success.
Boris Johnson made leveling up the guiding principle of his premiership after winning the 2019 general election on a promise to improve the lives of voters in the UK's left-behind regions.
But the project failed under his two No 10 successors and was further derailed by rising inflation and a local authority funding crisis.
The Conservatives had hoped they could go into the next general election showing they would take more concrete action, but the PAC report says the government has so far been unable to provide convincing examples.
The cross-party committee of MPs said it had requested three examples of projects which had brought about change.
One of the examples given by the Goves team was the extension of a tram line in the West Midlands. Another was donating money to a college in Northumberland.
The PAC report said: We felt that the examples the Department gave us were, while important to their localities, on a relatively small scale compared to the substantial and compelling examples we might have expected the Department to readily have available at this stage.
The study found that 71 projects receiving funding in the first round of bidding were due to spend the money by the end of the month, but at least 60 of them had been postponed until the following exercise.
The report says: We found this surprising given that the first round of the upgrade fund was awarded to shovel-ready projects that were supposed to be completed and delivered to local people by March 2024.
MPs also criticized Goves' department for changing the rules for requesting increased funds midway through the tender process, meaning councils wasted scarce public funds.
They found that 55 councils had spent an average of $30,000 to secure funds they were unable to get due to government rule changes, wasting around €1.6 million.
Angela Rayner, MP and Labor shadow leveling secretary, said: “The Conservatives have completely abandoned any pretense of trying to achieve their mission of leveling up Britain.
This report confirms that the Tories' begging approach to tender funding has wasted scarce public resources, forcing local authorities to spend valuable time, effort and funds bidding for sums of money , which most of them have no chance of obtaining.
Labor will start by ending the plaster approach peddled by the Tories and provide long-term funding deals to local leaders, giving them greater certainty and the ability to plan for the long term.
Henri Murison, Managing Director of George Osbornes Northern Powerhouse Partnership, said: When this fund was first announced, we raised concerns that the Treasury's idea of a tender process would be unnecessarily expensive and time-consuming.
This proved to be the case, exposing local authorities to high inflation, particularly in the construction sector, which drove up the cost of projects.
A spokesperson for the upgrade department said: We are proud to have committed $15 billion since 2019 in often overlooked areas, securing historic devolution deals and moving power and money out of Westminster. This money regenerates town centres, creates new infrastructure and helps improve communities across the UK.
Buildings are not built overnight and these are multi-year programs. We should therefore expect capital expenditure to accelerate in the following years. But we will continue to provide expert support to councils to tackle any obstacles to delivery to deliver these vital projects quickly.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2024/mar/15/no-compelling-examples-of-what-levelling-up-has-delivered-watchdog-finds
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- No compelling example of what upgrade has delivered, watchdog says | Economic policy
- Singapore technology company Wiseasy expands globally with Qualcomm investment
- Singapore Smash 2024: Sharath Kamal loses to Felix Lebrun in the quarterfinals
- Stock Market Today: Global Markets Mostly Down After Wall Street Pullback | First World War
- French lawmakers approve bill penalizing fast fashion
- The story of Bharat Innovation Fund
- Intellectual property waiver proposal threatens Arizona's technology transfer system
- Tanjung Balai Police Chief Welcomes Arrival of President Joki Widodo on Working Visit
- Abbe Land Honored at Hollywood NOW HERstory Awards for Women's History Month
- Part two perfects futuristic fashion
- ZTE exclusively acquires Mexico's izzi MVNO project to boost mobile core network innovation
- Bangkok Post – Xi seeks to allay fears over anti-corruption campaign