China's Xi ready to work with Angola to get out of oil





BEIJING – Chinese President Xi Jinping said he would support Chinese companies investing in Angola's agricultural and manufacturing sectors, state media reported Friday, as the oil-producing African country seeks help to diversify its economy. “The Chinese side is willing to work with Angola to implement key infrastructure projects and support strong Chinese enterprises to come to Angola to carry out various forms of cooperation,” Xi said while visiting the president. Angolan João Lourenço at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Lourenço's visit follows Angola's announcement in December to leave the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries producer group and cooperation agreements with China. Xi told Lourenço on Friday that Chinese companies could “help Angola achieve agricultural modernization, industrialization and economic diversification”, state media said, as part of long-term efforts of Beijing aimed at deepening economic and political ties with Africa. China has a vested interest in Angola restructuring its economy, as Luanda owes its Chinese creditors just under $21 billion, according to World Bank data. Lourenço, who is accompanied on this visit by his Minister of Agriculture, needs funds to implement structural reforms to reduce its dependence on oil, as Luanda does not have enough non-oil sources of revenue to finance its transition. In December, China and Angola signed an investment protection agreement, while Angolan companies have benefited since December 25 from duty-free access to the vast Chinese consumer market for 98% of products in under a separate agreement. On Friday, the two leaders also agreed to elevate bilateral relations to the level of a comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, allowing for more trade and investment. Chinese companies have invested nearly $12 billion in Angola since joining China's Belt and Road Initiative in 2014, according to data from the American Enterprise Institute think tank, with just under Half were devoted to the country's energy sector. The littoral state has abundant reserves of base metals and important agricultural resources, such as sugarcane, coffee, cotton and livestock, but they have been neglected compared to oil. The International Monetary Fund published on March 8 its Board of Directors' assessment of the Angolan economy, according to which “heavy dependence on the oil sector” puts Luanda at high risk of missing the target of growth of 0.5% that the Fund forecasts for 2023, while the IMF expects its oil sector. having decreased by 6.1% per year compared to last year. REUTERS

