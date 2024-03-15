



Rishi Sunak has finally ruled out holding a snap general election on May 2, after days of growing rumors and speculation in Westminster. Speaking on ITV West Country this evening, the Prime Minister categorically ruled out holding a general election on the same day as the next local elections. He told the broadcaster: “In a few weeks we will have elections for police and crime commissioners, for local councils, for mayors across the country. These are important elections and it is on that's what I'm focusing on.” Asked if he would hold a general election on the same day, Mr Sunak replied bluntly: “There will be no general election on that day.” Mr Sunak's decision to quell growing rumors he could launch a snap snap election will also confirm his previous statement that he will go to the polls in the second half of this year.

It is believed that most Tory MPs and Conservative Party strategists have told Mr Sunak to hold on and wait until October or November. However, despite the Tories' huge polling deficit compared to Labour, Westminster this week looked forward to being able to surprise the country again and call an election in the coming weeks to coincide with local elections on May 2. Yesterday, Express.co.uk revealed that Number 10 had split into two factions, with a “sensible camp” of aides calling for a poll in October or November, and a “kamikaze group” calling for the Prime's early departure minister. Earlier today, Sir Keir Starmer called on Mr Sunak to call an election next week and give the public a voice.

Mr Sunak's recent leadership, particularly his political handling of the Lee Anderson row and the row over Tory donor racism, appeared to prompt some Tory MPs to come out in favor of ending the election as soon as possible . Despite rumors from SW1 and demands from Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer to call a general election now, senior Conservative MPs warned Mr Sunak against such a move at a meeting earlier this week. The 1922 Executive Committee, which represents Conservative backbenchers, met the Prime Minister on Monday evening, telling Mr Sunak he would be crazy to leave early. Asked by ITV if he was concerned he would not have the support to make it to November, Mr Sunak said: “The key is that when we get to that election the choice and the choice will be clear. Because Listen, if you stick with our plan, we can make the change that people want to see and feel like it's happening.”

However, minutes before finally reigning in speculation over the election timetable, Mr Sunak was dealt a major blow when another senior Tory MP announced he would resign as soon as they finally took place. Brandon Lewis, who has held several senior Cabinet positions including Northern Ireland Secretary, Conservative Speaker and Justice Secretary, has released a letter confirming his intention to leave Parliament. In a letter posted on social media, he said it was not an “easy decision to make” and that he remained “unwavering in his support for the Conservative Party”. Mr Lewis is now the 61st Conservative MP to announce such a move, shortly after Theresa May also confirmed her retirement last week. Despite the already high number of Tories ready to leave rather than lose their seats, the final number could reach three figures. Responding to Mr Sunak's announcement, the LibDems said he was “scared of the election in May”. “He knows voters will no longer put up with this Conservative government’s failures on the NHS and the cost of living crisis.”

