Accompanying the President in providing food aid, Acting Governor of North Sumatra: It is very important to maintain food stability and reduce inflation





LABUHANBATU Accompanying President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo in distributing aid to Labuhanbatu Regency, Acting Governor of North Sumatra (Sumut) Hassanudin said that government aid is very important in the efforts to maintain food stability and reduce inflation in this region. Thank you to Mr. President for providing various food aid to the people of North Sumatra. “This assistance is very important for the people of North Sumatra, especially in efforts to maintain food stability and reduce inflation, as well as to anticipate the food crisis,” Acting Governor Hassanudin said after having accompanied Indonesian President Joko Widodo in the distribution of government rice-based food aid. reserves to hundreds of beneficiary families (KPM) in Labuhanbatu regency. , Friday (3/15). PJ GOVERNOR OF NUT SUMATRA ACCOMPANIED JOKOWI TO BULOG LABUHANBATU WAREHOUSE

Acting Governor of North Sumatra Hassanudin accompanied President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo during the President's working visit to the Bulog Warehouse in Bakaran Batu, Rantau Parapat, Friday (15/3).

Acting Governor of North Sumatra Hassanudin accompanied President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo during the President's working visit to the Bulog Warehouse in Bakaran Batu, Rantau Parapat, Friday (15/3). North Sumatra Diskominfo / Fahmi Aulia Hassanudin said the rice aid was an effort by the government to cope with the long dry season caused by the El-Nino storm, and he hoped the aid would be helpful to the community. Based on data from the Central Statistics Agency (BPS), the availability of North Sumatra rice reached 26,699 tons, chicken meat 35,630 tons, and chicken eggs 73 million kg. The North Sumatra Provincial Government, together with all relevant parties, will also continue to ensure that the community receives an adequate supply of basic commodities and food. The North Sumatra Provincial Government continues to monitor and anticipate food stocks by involving all districts/cities in North Sumatra, he said. Previously, Indonesian President Joko Widodo met with hundreds of KPMs. Joko Widodo said this assistance would continue depending on the state of the APBN. “After this assistance will be provided in April, May, June. If the APBN allows it, this will continue after June, but I can't promise that. I'll come back later, the APBN is more or less sufficient, continue. I agree,” he said. Joko Widodo, who was accompanied by the Minister of Health, Head of Bulog, Minister of PUPR, said that managing rice for Indonesia's 270 million people is not easy, it is very difficult. The rice needs of a population of 270 million inhabitants each year amount to 31 million tonnes. “For 31 million tonnes, if there is a lot of production from farmers, we will be calm. Well, it's like yesterday, the dry season is long, this time the sowing will definitely be delayed or it will be too humid, the rain will be too heavy, some will be flooded. If other countries have a population of 10 to 20 million inhabitants, it is easier. “There are 270 million of us, spread over 17,000 islands, from Sabang to Merauke,” said Joko Widodo. After distributing food aid in the form of rice, oil and sugar, Joko Widodo met with the community. As he was leaving, Indonesia's number 1 car stopped. Public opinion was hysterical over the arrival of Indonesian President Joko Widodo. Gibran Rakabuming Raka's father got out of the car and greeted the audience while handing out clothes. **(H21/DISKOMINFOSUMUT)

