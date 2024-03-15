Japan and beyond: the week in photos





Here is a selection of Kyodo News photos taken this week in Japan and beyond. March 9 In an annual event heralding the arrival of spring, a controlled burning known as “noyaki” in Japanese takes place in the Kusasenri grasslands on Mount Aso in Aso, Kumamoto Prefecture. (Kyodo) A graduation ceremony takes place at a high school in the quake-hit town of Noto, Ishikawa Prefecture, where the gymnasium is still used as an evacuation shelter for residents who remain displaced from their homes since the New Year's disaster. (Kyodo) Overseas fans of Akira Toriyama, best known as the creator of the manga series “Dragon Ball,” are gathering in Tokyo at venues related to his work and anime culture to remember the legend after the announcement of his death the day before. (Kyodo) March 10 Yuka Ando wins the Nagoya women's marathon with a personal best, but was unable to secure a ticket to the Paris Olympics, as she failed to beat the national record set by Honami Maeda in the Nagoya women's marathon. Osaka in January to be part of the Japanese team. (Kyodo) March 11 The sun rises on the 13th anniversary of the Great East Japan Earthquake in Rikuzentakata, Iwate Prefecture, where the monument to the “Miracle Pine”, the only tree that survived in a coastal forest razed by the tsunami of March 2011. (Kyodo) 12th of March The Liberal Democratic Party in power in Japan and the opposition camp agree to convene the ethics committee of the House of Councilors following the political funds scandal which shook the LDP. Seiko Hashimoto, who served as chairwoman of the now-defunct Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Organizing Committee, and two other lawmakers from the LDP's upper house plan to testify during the session. (Kyodo) The annual “omizutori” fire ceremony, which dates back to 752, takes place in the Nigatsudo Hall of Todai-ji Temple in Nara. (Kyodo) March 13 March 14 March 15 Return number: Japan and beyond: Week in photos – March 2 to 8 Japan and beyond: Week in photos – February 24 to March 1 Japan and beyond: the week in photos – February 17 to 23 Japan and beyond: the week in photos – February 10 to 16

