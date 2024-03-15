Stop calling it 'Long Covid,' doctors say… because the illness is 'indistinguishable' from other post-viral syndromes

Doctors should stop using the term Long Covid because it creates “unnecessary fear” in patients and hinders recovery, research suggests.

Experts said the long-term symptoms experienced by some patients after an infection are no different from those caused by other viruses such as the flu.

Giving it this label “wrongly implies that there is something unique and exceptional about the long-term symptoms” following a Covid crisis, they say.

Often self-diagnosed, the term was coined to refer to a number of symptoms following a Covid infection, which can persist for months or even years after the initial infection.

In the UK, around 1.9 million people are thought to suffer from it, with the term covering everything from fatigue and shortness of breath to muscle and joint pain.

Often self-diagnosed, the term “long Covid” was coined to refer to a number of symptoms following Covid infection, which can persist for months or even years after the initial infection. In the UK, around 1.9 million people are thought to suffer from it, with the term covering everything from fatigue and shortness of breath to muscle and joint pain.

But Queensland Health researchers say this has only caught people's attention because of the large numbers infected with Covid, rather than the severity of prolonged Covid symptoms or functional impairments.

Dr John Gerrard, Queensland's chief health officer, said: “We think it's time to stop using terms like 'long Covid'.

“They are falsely suggesting that there is something unique and exceptional about the long-term symptoms associated with this virus.”

“This terminology can cause unnecessary fear and, in some cases, hypervigilance to longer-lasting symptoms that can hinder healing.”

To better understand the impact of long Covid on the Australian state of Queensland, researchers surveyed 5,112 adults who had either Covid or the flu between May 29 and June 25, 2022.

One year later, participants were asked about their persistent symptoms and degree of functional impairment using a questionnaire.

What is long Covid? Most people with Covid feel better within a few days or weeks, but those with long Covid take much longer to recover. Symptoms include: Fatigue, shortness of breath, loss of smell and muscle pain. It can also cause: Memory problems, chest tightness, insomnia, heart palpitations, dizziness, joint pain, tingling, tinnitus, stomach pain, loss of appetite, high temperature, cough, rash and depression. Source: ENM

Overall, 16 percent of all respondents reported persistent symptoms one year later, and 3.6 percent reported moderate to severe functional impairment in their activities of daily living.

The analysis found no evidence that those who had Covid were more likely to have moderate to severe functional limitations a year after their diagnosis than those with other viral infections, including influenza.

Those who were more likely to be aged 50 or older and those who had symptoms of dizziness, muscle pain, shortness of breath, post-exercise malaise and fatigue.

The results will be presented at the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases conference in Barcelona next month.

Dr Gerrard added: “In health systems with highly vaccinated populations, long Covid may have emerged as a distinct and serious disease due to high volumes of Covid cases during the pandemic.

“However, we found that rates of persistent symptoms and functional impairments are indistinguishable from those of other post-viral illnesses.”

“These results highlight the importance of comparing post-Covid results with those following other respiratory infections, and of continuing research into post-viral syndromes.”

A&E consultant Dr Rob Galloway has previously expressed concern over diagnoses of the condition.

Writing for the Mail, he said he had been “frustrated by the number of patients labeled with this product, often for no compelling reason beyond a set of persistent symptoms”.

He wrote: “The implications of this label can be significant and impact their mental well-being. Many of those I have treated seem defeated by the assumption that they are unlikely to improve.

“But also because it means that clinicians cannot look for other causes for their symptoms.”

Dr Janet Scott, senior lecturer in infectious diseases at the University of Glasgow, who was not involved in the study, said yesterday: “Many infections cause post-infectious syndromes, and it may be that “Long Covid” is in fact not very different from other post-infections. respiratory viral syndromes.

“It is important, however, not to downplay the enormous personal and economic impact that the long Covid period will have on individuals.

“The big difference with long Covid is the large number of people infected with the same virus in a short period of time, which has facilitated more coordinated research in this area which I hope will benefit everyone suffering post-infectious syndromes.”